LA MADELEINE BRINGS JOYFUL DINING BACK WITH 'LE PICK 3' FOR JUST $8.99

The new offering comes at a time when most fast-food meals exceed $10, with little customization available. La Madeleine's le Pick 3 offers something unique: a freshly made, highly craveable meal made just the way guests like it and served in an environment built for connection and comfort. It's the kind of experience that's earned the brand decades of fan love, now part of a renewed wave of energy and innovation across la Madeleine cafés nationwide.

"Le Pick 3 is more than just a great value. It's a symbol of the exciting momentum we're building at la Madeleine," said la Madeleine President John Dillon. "Our guests don't just want a meal, they want a place to create memories and enjoy affordable food that feels personal, satisfying and thoughtfully made. That's what this brand delivers. Now with le Pick 3, we're offering exceptional choice, craveable flavors and a welcoming café experience all at a sensible cost. It's a smarter, more joyful way to dine."

Fan-favorite options to choose from include signature sandwiches like the Chicken Parisien, Turkey Bistro, Chicken Caesar, Croque Monsieur and Four-Cheese Grilled Cheese; sides such as the la Madeleine Classic Caesar Salade and Tomato Pesto Pasta Salade; and a range of refreshing beverages. Guests can also upgrade to a full sandwich for $2 more or enhance their meal with premium sides, including la Madeleine's famous Tomato Basil Soupe.

Le Pick 3 is available now for dine-in or takeout at participating cafés for a limited time.

To explore the menu or order online, visit lamadeleine/order . Guests can also join Bonjour Rewards to enjoy sweet surprises, exclusive deals and personalized perks at lamadeleine/bonjour-rewards .

About la Madeleine

Since 1983, la Madeleine has delivered an accessible, welcoming bakery and café experience made for comfort and connection. The café's menu includes all-day breakfast, brunch, soups, salads, sandwiches, pastas, coffees and entrées - plus a traditional French bakery display featuring fresh bread and pastries. La Madeleine operates nearly 100 corporate and franchise locations in multiple U.S. states and one international café. Learn more at lamadeleine .

About Groupe Le Duff

The world leader in bakery, pastry and catering, Groupe Le Duff is present in more than 100 countries and on five continents. Since its founding in 1976, Groupe Le Duff has achieved success through its restaurant chains (Brioche Dorée, Del Arte, Le Fournil de Pierre, la Madeleine [United States], and Kamps [Germany]), as well as its brands Bridor and Cité Gourmande, which manufacture premium-quality products for more than 45,000 restaurants and hotels worldwide.

Media Contact

Emiline Caffey

(806) 543-1275

[email protected]

SOURCE la Madeleine