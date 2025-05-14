Hydreight Technologies To Present At Maxim Group’S 2025 Virtual Tech Conference & The CEM Bermuda Capital Event

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight” or the“Company”) (TSXV: NURS) (OTCQB: HYDTF) (FSE: SO6), a fast-growing digital health platform transforming mobile and telehealth services across the United States, today announced that Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight, will be presenting at the following investor conferences in June 2025:

2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow

Hosted by: Maxim Group LLC

Date: June 3–5, 2025

Presentation Time: Tuesday, June 3rd at 12:30 PM PT / 3:30 PM ET

Location: Virtual (M-Vest Platform)

Registration: Click here to attend

Maxim's 2025 Virtual Tech Conference explores how emerging growth companies are leveraging technologies such as AI and telehealth to shape the future of healthcare and other industries. Hydreight's presentation will highlight its national healthcare infrastructure, proprietary technology platform, and strategy to scale its direct-to-consumer and pharmacy verticals.

CEM Bermuda Capital Event

Date: June 6–8, 2025

Location: Bermuda

Conference Info: cem.ca/conference/bermuda-capital-event-2025

Hydreight will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional and high-net-worth investors throughout the conference.

Recent Company Highlights

Hydreight recently reported audited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 , achieving several financial and operational milestones:



FY2024 Adjusted Revenue1: $22.32 million CAD (↑31% YoY)



GAAP Revenue: $16.04 million CAD (↑39% YoY)



Adjusted EBITDA1: +$490,000 CAD (vs. -$1.38 million in FY2023)



Cash Flow from Operations: +$857,000 CAD



Current Cash Position: $6.8 million CAD



Licenses Sold: Over 400 D2C brands across all 50 states

Network Scale: More than 3,000 nurses and 200 physicians



Please see SEDAR+ for the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the year ends.

In 2024, Hydreight expanded its offerings to include Liraglutide, NAD+, TRT, peptide therapies, and oral weight-loss medications. The Company also secured strategic partnerships with national health franchises and clinical experts, including The DRIPBaR and Dr. Franklin Joseph.

FY2024 Earnings Call

Hydreight hosted its 2024 year-end earnings call on May 6, 2025, where CEO Shane Madden and COO Vahid Shababi reviewed the Company's financial performance and strategic roadmap. The call covered highlights including margin expansion, platform scale, and strong early momentum from its D2C healthcare initiative, VSDHOne.

Click here to watch the full recording

“We're excited to engage with the investment community at both the Maxim and CEM events,” said Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight Technologies.“Our FY2024 results validate our business model: strong recurring revenue, national scale, and positive EBITDA. As we look ahead to the second half of 2025, we're focused on scaling D2C onboarding through VSDHOne, expanding our pharmacy margins, and launching new wellness services. These events are an ideal platform to showcase our momentum and vision.”

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc is building one of the largest mobile clinic networks in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform has hosted a network of over 3000 nurses, over 200 doctors and a pharmacy network through its Doctor networks across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

About VSDHOne - Direct to Consumer Platform

Developed in partnership with Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6), Hydreight Technologies launched the VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One) platform. VSDHOne simplifies the entry challenges for companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the online healthcare space compliantly. This platform will help all businesses to launch a direct-to-consumer healthcare brand in a matter of days in all 50 states. Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s, peptides, personalized healthcare treatments, sermorelin, testosterone replacement therapy (“TRT”), hair loss, skincare, sexual health and more. Hydreight invested in technology, legal and infrastructure to launch this platform. The VSDHOne platform offers a complete, end-to-end solution for businesses looking to launch direct-to-consumer healthcare brands. From compliance and telemedicine technology to nationwide doctor and pharmacy networks, VSDHOne provides all the tools needed for a seamless entry into the online healthcare space. The platform is designed to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with launching such services, making it possible for businesses to go live in days instead of months.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This release contains references to non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines Adjusted Revenue as gross cash income before adjustment for the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue and gross receipts from Hydreight App service sales. The Company defines Adjusted Gross Margin as GAAP gross margin plus inventory impairment plus the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and before (i) transaction, restructuring, and integration costs and share-based payments expense, and (ii) gains/losses that are not reflective of ongoing operating performance. The Company believes that the measures provide information useful to its shareholders and investors in understanding the Company's operating cash flow growth, user growth, and cash generating potential and may assist in the evaluation of the Company's business relative to that of its peers more accurately than GAAP financial measures alone. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with GAAP.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words“may”,“would”,“could”,“should”,“will”,“intend”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding expectations for the Company's growth, Margins and VSDHOne's growth and numbers in 2025.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and other approvals with respect to the business operated by the Company and/or the potential impact of the listing of the Company's shares on the TSXV on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time as a result of being a publicly listed entity. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

