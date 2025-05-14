Steadfastly Follow Atmanirbhar Bharat For Strategic Independence: NITI Aayog's VK Saraswat

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 14 (IANS) NITI Aayog member V. K. Saraswat on Wednesday underscored the imperative of achieving strategic independence in critical sectors to safeguard national sovereignty and drive technological leadership and innovation-led growth.

He defined Atmanirbhar Bharat as the pursuit of independence from external controls.

"We will achieve strategic autonomy, resilient supply chains, domestic innovation capacity, and technological sovereignty if we steadfastly follow the path of Atmanirbharta," said Saraswat.

He said this while speaking at the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), here, which was celebrating National Technology Day with a special event on IP Monetisation and Technology Transfer in connection with the institute's Golden Jubilee celebrations.

He lauded the Indian scientific community's pivotal role in advancing self-reliance, citing its recent contributions to Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's growing capabilities.

"Alongside the armed forces, the nation's scientists have been instrumental in bringing global recognition and pride to India. There is a need to shift India's Intellectual Property landscape from 'portfolio to performance'," said Saraswat.

Director of CSIR-NIIST, Anandharamakrishnan, highlighted the importance of the technologies developed by CSIR-NIIST, emphasising their relevance in addressing pressing societal and industrial needs, including applications in strategic sectors.

"Ten game-changing technologies for nation building from CSIR-NIIST were also presented, with a commitment to deliver by 2027. CSIR-NIIST remains dedicated to creating solutions that matter - scientifically strong, industrially relevant, and socially impactful," said the director.

At the event, there was the formal transfer of five technologies developed by CSIR-NIIST.

These technologies were handed over by Anandharamakrishnan as each transfer represented a step toward real-world application and social impact.

Technologies related to fruit roll-ups, jackfruit-based products, millet-based instant mixes, natural syrups, and banana grits were transferred to H. Dineshan, IAS, Executive Director of the Kudumbashree State Mission, Kerala.

Another transfer that was effected was the engineered microbiome technology, JAIVAM, designed for rapid aerobic composting of organic waste.

This conclave reflected the institute's legacy of innovation and its resolve to deliver science that transforms lives.