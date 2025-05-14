Local Bounti Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Reports 38% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth and Reaffirms Path to Positive Adjusted EBITDA in Third Quarter 2025 Through Expanded Distribution, Yield Improvements, and Disciplined Cost Management

HAMILTON, Mont., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL ) ("Local Bounti" or the "Company"), a breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and provided its revenue outlook for second quarter 2025.

Kathleen Valiasek, President, CEO and CFO of Local Bounti, stated, "Our first quarter progress across commercial and operational initiatives is converging toward a significant revenue lift in the second half of 2025 and positions us to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter. The dedication from our entire organization-where everyone from operations to sales to finance is aligned around reaching positive adjusted EBITDA-has been truly remarkable. This collective focus has strengthened our foundation, driving meaningful yield improvements in our Georgia facility, and we expect to see similar appreciable yield improvements in our Washington and Texas facilities in the second half of the year. With the support from our expanded retail relationships, we believe that we are at the precipice of demonstrating strong sequential improvements across our income statement. We are energized by our momentum and remain fully committed as an organization to scale our business profitably while meeting the growing demand for our CEA products."

Craig Hurlbert, Executive Chairman of Local Bounti, stated, "I'm incredibly proud of our team's dedication as we navigate this pivotal phase in Local Bounti's journey. The increasing demand we're seeing from customers for our CEA products continues to validate the market opportunity ahead of us. The foundation we've built over these past years has positioned Local Bounti at a crucial inflection point, and I'm confident that under Kathy's leadership, we'll continue to execute on our strategic vision and create meaningful value for all stakeholders."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Summary



Sales increased 38% to $11.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $8.4 million in the prior year period. The increase was due to increased production and growth in sales from the facility in Georgia and sales from the Company's new facilities in Texas and Washington, which began shipping and selling products in the second quarter of 2024.

Gross profit was $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted gross margin percentage1 was approximately 29%, excluding depreciation and stock-based compensation, as compared to 24% in the prior year period. The Company expects that, over time, its adjusted gross margin will increase as a percentage of sales as a result of the continued scaling of the business and efforts to optimize production costs.

General and administrative expenses increased by $2.3 million to $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $5.8 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by higher stock-based compensation expense that resulted in a net benefit for the prior year period due to forfeitures of employee equity awards. Adjusted general and administrative expense1, which excludes stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and other non-core items was $5.8 million, an increase of $1.5 million compared to prior year period. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company reduced its annualized general and administrative expenses by approximately $3 million. During the second quarter-to-date period, the Company took actions to further reduce annualized expenses by approximately $4.0 million (to include general and administrative expenses and cost of goods sold).

Net loss was $37.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to net loss of $24.1 million for the prior year period. The change in net loss versus the prior year period was primarily due to an increase in interest expense. Interest expense increased in the current period primarily due to a decrease in capitalized interest of $5.6 million compared to the prior year period, where interest was capitalized as part of the construction of the Washington and Texas facilities. Adjusted EBITDA1 loss was $8.8 million, as compared to a loss of $6.9 million in the prior year period, and compared to a loss of $9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the first quarter of 2025 excludes $0.6 million in stock-based compensation, $18.8 million in interest expense, $5.9 million of depreciation and amortization, and $3.5 million loss on change in fair value of warrant liability, and other non-core items.

Commercial Facilities Update

Texas Facility Product Mix Transition Progress

The Company continues to make significant progress at its six-acre Texas facility. In response to evolving customer demands, the Company strategically reconfigured three acres of the facility-originally designed for head lettuce production-to create a flexible growing environment capable of producing both head lettuce and cut products based on customer preferences. This purposeful design approach highlights Local Bounti's commitment to adaptability and customer-centric operations. While this reconfiguration temporarily impacted the full utilization of the facility in the second half of 2024 and first quarter of 2025, the Company is now in the final stages of completing this reconfiguration and expects to begin commercial production in this section starting in second quarter of 2025. The automated harvesting equipment for the configuration is expected to be installed early third quarter 2025, replacing the temporary harvester it will use during second quarter, and is expected to drive operational efficiencies and margin improvement.

Capacity Expansion Project Update

Plans remain in place to build additional capacity across the Company's network of facilities enabled with its patented Stack & Flow Technology®. The expansions are designed to provide additional capacity and allow for the Company's growing product assortment to meet existing demand from Local Bounti's direct relationships with blue-chip retailers and distributors. The timing and scope of these projects, including plans to expand into the Midwest, remain under review pending ongoing discussions with retailers to optimize those facilities for specific products in support of retail commitments and strategies to expand distribution.

Product Development & Distribution

Local Bounti continues to expand its commercial footprint with several notable distribution wins in the first quarter of 2025. The Company expanded its Texas-grown Arugula offering with Brookshire's in approximately 80 stores and began distributing Organic Living Butter Lettuce from California to HEB. Local Bounti has also launched its basil program with several regional retailers and wholesalers in the Pacific Northwest.

The Company's relationship with Walmart continues to strengthen, building on the 191 stores already being served with premium baby leaf varieties. Local Bounti has secured an additional commitment to serve 13 Walmart distribution centers with Conventional Living Butter Lettuce, with shipments having commenced in late April from both the California and Texas facilities.

Local Bounti has also evolved its Grab-and-Go Salad Kit offerings to better serve retail partners and consumer trends. This includes the launch of new salad kits in Q1 2025, with additional flavors expected to be introduced in Q3, as well as the creation of a new product line that meets the needs of today's value-oriented consumer. The Company is particularly excited about its upcoming exclusive launch of a new larger, approximately 12-ounce family-sized Caesar salad kit with a large multi-national retailer in the Pacific Northwest beginning in the third quarter. In addition, Local Bounti continues to expand its relationship with a leading meal subscription business that is now seeking additional SKUs.

Capital Structure

The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $28.4 million as of March 31, 2025.

As previously disclosed, in March 2025, Local Bounti secured a $25 million equity investment from new and existing investors and executed a term sheet with a commercial finance lender providing approximately $2.5 million in capital expenditure financing. In conjunction with the new equity investment, the Company amended its existing credit facility which reduced the principal balance and accrued interest and resulted in a new $312 million senior secured debt agreement with a new 10-year term, an initial three-month SOFR plus 200 basis point interest rate, and no cash interest or principal payments until April 2027. The transaction resulted in the cancellation of approximately $197 million of debt principal and accrued interest.

The U.S. GAAP treatment for a troubled debt restructuring generally results in the disallowance of extinguishment gains on the transaction. Instead, the Company is required to maintain the original $480 million carrying value of the pre-restructuring debt on its balance sheet, with the $197 million contractual reduction, net of $29 million of unamortized debt discount being recorded as a debt premium of $168 million on the balance sheet that is amortized against interest expense over the new 10-year term. The quarterly amortization of the debt premium will significantly reduce the Company's quarterly reported interest expense. As a result, the carrying value of the long-term debt balance as of March 31, 2025, remains unchanged and does not reflect these contractual reductions. However, the cash flow benefits from the reduced principal and interest, as well as other restructured terms of the agreement, remain unchanged.

The Company continues to pursue opportunities to lower its cost of capital and replace its construction financing, including sale leaseback transactions and its work with a licensed United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) lender.

As of March 31, 2025, Local Bounti had approximately 10.6 million shares outstanding, 10.7 million preferred shares, 6.2 million common shares under warrants outstanding, and approximately 0.8 million restricted stock units outstanding. As of March 31, 2025, including these warrants and restricted stock units, the Company had a fully diluted share count of approximately 28.3 million shares outstanding. On a proforma basis, adjusted to include the 10.7 million of preferred shares currently outstanding associated with the March 2025 equity offering, the Company has 21.4 million shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025.

Financial Outlook

The Company expects second quarter 2025 sales of approximately $12.0 to $12.5 million. The Company expects sales to accelerate in the second half of 2025 supported by a convergence of activity, including the aforementioned full-quarter contribution from the Texas facility transition, the additional capacity from the Georgia facility yield improvement, new product introductions, and expansions with existing customers.

The Company believes that it will reach positive adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2025, driven by sales growth and cost reduction initiatives.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call with members of the Local Bounti executive management team. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. To participate on the live call, listeners in North America may dial (877) 514-3623 and international listeners may dial +1 (201) 689-8768. The Conference ID is 13753817.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live via webcast, hosted at the "Investors" section of the Company's website at localbounti and will be archived online.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti is redefining indoor farming with an innovative method – its patented Stack & Flow Technology® – that significantly improves crop turns, increases output and improves unit economics. Local Bounti operates advanced indoor growing facilities across the United States, servicing approximately 13,000 retail doors. Local Bounti grows healthy food utilizing a hybrid approach that integrates the best attributes of controlled environment agriculture with natural elements. Local Bounti's sustainable growing methods are better for the planet, using 90% less land and 90% less water than conventional farming methods. With a mission to 'revolutionize agriculture, ensuring accessibility to fresh, sustainable, locally grown produce and nourishing communities everywhere for generations to come,' Local Bounti's food is fresher, more nutritious, and lasts longer than traditional agriculture. To find out more, visit localbounti or follow Local Bounti on LinkedIn for the latest news and developments.

