Polypid Provides Corporate Update And Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
About SHIELD II
SHIELD II (Surgical site Hospital acquired Infection prEvention with Local D-PLEX) is a prospective, multinational, randomized, double blind Phase 3 trial designed to assess the efficacy and safety of D-PLEX100 administered concomitantly with standard of care (“SoC”), which includes prophylactic systemic antibiotics, compared to SoC alone arm, in the prevention of post abdominal-surgery incisional infection in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgeries with large incisions. The primary endpoint of the trial is measured by the proportion of subjects with either a surgical site infection (“SSI”) event as determined by a blinded and independent adjudication committee, reintervention, or mortality for any reason within 30 days post-surgery. Patient safety will be monitored for an additional 30 days. The trial will enroll patients in centers in the United States, Europe and Israel.
About D-PLEX 100
D-PLEX100, PolyPid's lead product candidate, is designed to provide local prolonged and controlled anti-bacterial activity directly at the surgical site to prevent SSIs. Following the administration of D-PLEX100 into the surgical site, the PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, enabling a prolonged and continuous release of the broad-spectrum antibiotic doxycycline, resulting in a high local concentration of the drug for a period of 30 days for the prevention of SSIs, with additional potential to prevent SSIs caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria at the surgical site. D-PLEX100 received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the prevention of SSIs in patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery. D-PLEX100 is currently in Phase 3 SHIELD II trial for the prevention of surgical site infections in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD ) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid's proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid's lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for the treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the potential efficacy and benefits of D-PLEX100 and the probability of success of the trial, that the current cash balance will be sufficient to fund the operations into the third quarter of 2025, the expected timing for completion of enrollment of the SHIELD II trial, the expected timing for top-line results from the SHIELD II trial, potential NDA and MAA submissions and the timing thereof, finalization of CMC and non-clinical modules, potential clinical benefits of D-PLEX100, the potential to receive up to an additional $27.0 million from the exercise of the warrants from the recent financing, Company's anticipation that with such additional funding, PolyPid's runway would be extended beyond anticipated NDA approval, and the Company's potential strategic partnerships. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on February 26, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements.
References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. PolyPid is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.
|INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Audited
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,272
|$
|15,641
|Restricted deposits
|165
|168
|Short-term deposits
|5,767
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|568
|764
|Total current assets
|8,772
|16,573
|LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|Property and equipment, net
|5,705
|6,075
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,088
|2,295
|Other long-term assets
|284
|277
|Total long-term assets
|8,077
|8,647
|Total assets
|$
|16,849
|$
|25,220
|INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Audited
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Trade payables
|$
|2,016
|$
|2,409
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|2,967
|2,566
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|6,498
|6,787
|Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
|905
|919
|Total current liabilities
|12,386
|12,681
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long-term debt
|381
|634
|Deferred revenues
|2,548
|2,548
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|1,044
|1,277
|Other liabilities
|404
|396
|Total long-term liabilities
|4,377
|4,855
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Ordinary shares with no par value -
|-
|-
|Authorized: 107,800,000 shares at March 31, 2025 (unaudited) and December 31, 2024; Issued and outstanding: 10,190,904 shares at March 31, 2025 (unaudited) and December 31, 2024, respectively
|Additional paid-in capital
|275,685
|275,015
|Accumulated deficit
|(275,599)
|(267,331)
|Total shareholders' equity
|86
|7,684
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|16,849
|$
|25,220
|INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|6,117
|$
|5,050
|Marketing and business development
|289
|236
|General and administrative
|1,173
|1,015
|Operating loss
|7,579
|6,301
|Financial expense, net
|678
|140
|Loss before income tax
|8,257
|6,441
|Income tax expense
|11
|7
|Net loss
|$
|8,268
|$
|6,448
|Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share
|$
|0.70
|$
|1.37
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted loss per share
|11,751,622
|4,691,445
