Coppernico Confirms Large-Scale Copper Skarn System And Expands Pipeline Of Priority Targets At Sombrero

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coppernico Metals Inc. (TSX: COPR, OTCQB: CPPMF) ("Coppernico" or the"Company"), is pleased to report the remaining assay results from its Phase 1 drill program at its Sombrero Project in Peru. The program, conducted through its wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary, Sombrero Minerales SAC, included 8,232.9 metres ("m") of diamond drilling over 20 holes designed to test large-scale geophysical and geochemical anomalies within the Ccascabamba target area. The results confirm broad intervals of copper-gold mineralization supporting the technical team's skarn-porphyry geological model and reinforcing the district-scale potential of the Sombrero Project. Drilling is now temporarily paused as the Company pursues expanded permits for access to priority targets. Phase 1 Drill Program Highlights:

Large System: Drilling to date has not yet defined the limits of the skarn system, with mineralization and alteration vectoring high-priority opportunities well beyond the currently permitted area. Surface mapping, geophysical data and historical drilling suggest continuity and highlights the potential for the discovery of major extensions in future phases.

Notable Intercepts from Drill Holes 6-20:



25SOM-013 – 9.85 m @ 0.26% copper (“Cu”) and 0.46 g/t gold (“Au”)



25SOM-016 – 9.40 m @ 0.19% Cu



25SOM-017 – 18.10 m @ 0.18% Cu and 0.7 g/t Au



25SOM-018 – 21.85 m @ 0.22% Cu

24SOM-007 – 9.15 m @ 0.21% Cu

Intrusive Igneous Rock Architecture: Drilling to date has defined a complex network of causative intrusions, particularly around the Hojota area, where much of the Phase 1 drill program was focused.

Zonation and Controls: Mineralization appears to be controlled by an interplay of factors including proximity to causative intrusions, favorable host lithologies and zones of impermeability and structural complexity, including intersecting fault sets.

Robust Skarn Alteration: Alteration zones exceeding 300 meters in width have been defined, characterized by multiple skarn-forming events and broad breccia zones. High-Priority Targets Beyond Current Permits: Several compelling targets lie outside the currently permitted drill polygon, where the data is pointing to even more prospective zones for future drilling.

Geological and geochemical results from the Phase 1 drill program (Table 1) demonstrate continuity of copper-gold mineralization across broad intervals and multiple zones. Prospective contact zones between intrusive rocks and limestone, highlighted by magnetic data (Figure 1), indicate strong exploration potential beyond the current drill permitted area (particularly at Chumpi and at Fierrazo, where historical drill holes show strong potential) which supports the decision to advance an expanded permit application that is actively progressing. Within the existing drill permit (notably at Hojota and Corrales), the intrusion–limestone contact zone has been only partly tested with widely spaced holes, these areas will remain targets for future drill phases. Additionally, regional exploration programs are underway, designed to optimize the Company's land position and advance a growing pipeline of high-impact exploration targets across the broader Sombrero Project. Further updates on this work are expected to be announced in the coming months as additional data becomes available.





Figure 1: Plan map of Phase 1 drilling at the Ccascabamba target area showing drill hole locations. Magnetics highlight prospective intrusion-limestone contacts, guiding follow-up at Fierrazo, Chumpi, Hojota and Corrales, pending data interpretation. Ivan Bebek, Chair and CEO of Coppernico, stated, "As we deepen our understanding of the Sombrero system, our confidence in the size and potential of the broader district continues to grow. These early drill results confirm our belief that we are only beginning to unlock the value of this largely underexplored, yet highly promising, land package. Although our initial permitted polygon was quite limiting, we have been able to develop a strong pipeline of drill-ready targets across the property and eagerly await the surface data collection on new, high-grade skarn and porphyry targets. Our priority is to secure key permits which are underway, in order to position ourselves to drill the most robust outcropping areas in the next phase of drilling. We are looking forward to additional exploration results and permit advancements as we prepare for a busy second half of 2025.” Drill holes 6 through 20 confirm the presence of an extensive, high-temperature copper-gold skarn system in the Ccascabamba target area. The results mark a major advancement in the Company's understanding of this large target, which is predominantly covered by shallow overburden, revealing a robust and laterally continuous system with significant vertical extent. Importantly, geological and geophysical indicators beyond the current mineralized footprint suggest that the system may extend beyond the current permit boundary, reinforcing the potential for a district-scale discovery. At Hojota, broad intervals of copper anomalism - such as +30-meter zones averaging approximately 0.1% Cu - have been encountered within massive garnet-pyroxene skarn. These zones appear to be laterally continuous over 1 kilometer with significant vertical continuity. Results are interpreted to reflect high-temperature mineralization proximal to causative intrusions, with localized grade enhancements near structural and lithologic traps, such as impermeable hornfels and faults (Figure 2).





Figure 2: Interpreted geologic cross-section through drill holes 7 and 18 looking NE. “Initial drilling around the Ccascabamba target area has confirmed a significant skarn system, with mineralized alteration extending over 300 meters from the intrusion-limestone contact and vertical continuity of more than 400 meters,” said Tim Kingsley, VP Exploration .“These early indications confirm the presence of a large-scale system, comparable to some of Peru's most prominent porphyry-skarn deposits, such as Antamina and Las Bambas. With an improved geological model in place, the technical team is now leveraging insights from Phase 1 drilling to refine targets and guide future systematic testing across this highly prospective system.” Table 1: Length and Density Weighted Composited Drill Hole Highlights at Hojota Target

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu % Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 24SOM-007

112.2 119.9 7.7 0.24 0.05 1.42 239.9 249.05 9.15 0.21 0.03 0.27 25SOM-013 33.65 43.5 9.85 0.26 0.46 1.42 25SOM-016 187.45 196.85 9.4 0.19 0.03 1.08 25SOM-017

221.5 239.6 18.1 0.18 0.7 1.93 298.5 305.7 7.2 0.21 0.03 0.49 25SOM-018 17 38.85 21.85 0.22 0.05 0.92 Length and specific gravity (density) weighted assay results. True thickness unknown at time of reporting.

Nearly all other drill holes intersected geochemically anomalous intervals which are useful for understanding the larger mineralizing system, however they did not meet the Company's minimum reporting guidelines. No more than 6 m internal dilution (reported values below 0.2% Cu and/or 0.2 g/t Au). Minimum reporting length of 7 m.



Regional Target Pipeline Expands

Coppernico continues to grow its pipeline of copper targets through ongoing mapping and sampling programs beyond the Ccascabamba target area (Figure 3). These efforts are refining the Company's understanding of the broader Sombrero Property potential and informing the strategic advancement of exploration activities. Results of this work are expected to be released in the near future.

Nioc target area: Early results indicate scale and grade potential on par with the Ccascabamba target area. Recent fieldwork has identified a previously unrecognized skarn system approximately 1.5 kilometers north of Nioc, referred to as the Antapampa target, which may represent either an extension of the Nioc system or a new standalone discovery, underscoring the prospectivity of the area.

Tipicancha target: Grassroots exploration southwest of the Ccascabamba target area has outlined a newly recognized copper-mineralized hydrothermal system. This epithermal / porphyry target is being rapidly advanced toward drill-ready status.

Macha Machay and Cello targets: Early stage, 1:10,000 scale mapping has identified multiple, new sulphide bearing alteration systems within these claim groups and additional work is planned to reveal the scale and potential of these new epithermal / porphyry targets.







Figure 3: Identified target pipeline at various stages of exploration across the Sombrero Project, underscoring a target-rich district beyond Ccascabamba.

Permitting Progress: To support the next phase of drilling, the Company is actively advancing its permitting efforts to access high-priority targets located beyond the current drill permit boundaries. These expanded permits will enable broader systematic testing across both newly defined and previously identified highly prospective target areas.

Technical Disclosure and Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Tim Kingsley, M.Sc., CPG, Coppernico's VP of Exploration, who is a“Qualified Person” (as defined in NI 43-101).

Quality Control

Analytical samples were taken by sawing HQ or NQ diameter core into equal halves on site and one of the halves was sent to the ALS Lab in Lima, Peru for preparation and analysis. Preparation included crashing core sample to 90% < 2mm and pulverizing 1,000 g of crushed material to better than 95% < 106 microns. All samples are assayed using 30 g nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA23) and multi-element using four acid digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS61). Where MS61 results were greater or near 10,000 ppm Cu, or 10,000 ppm Zn the assays were repeated with ore grade four acid digest method (Cu-OG62). QA/QC programs for 2024 core samples using internal standard samples, blanks, and duplicates, lab duplicates, lab standards, and lab blanks indicate good overall accuracy and precision.

About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through diligent project evaluation and exploration in pursuit of the discovery of world-class copper-gold deposits in the Americas. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company's objective is to become a leading advanced copper explorer, and through its wholly owned private Peruvian subsidiary Sombrero Minerales S.A.C., is currently focused on the Ccascabamba (previously referred to as Sombrero Main) and Nioc target areas within the Sombrero Project in Peru, its flagship project, while regularly reviewing additional premium projects to consider for acquisition.

The Sombrero Project is a land package of approximately 102,000 hectares (1,020 square kilometres) located in the north-western margins of the world-class Andahuaylas-Yauri trend in Peru. It consists of a number of prospective exploration targets characterized by copper-gold skarn and porphyry systems, and precious metal epithermal systems. The Company's NI 43-101 technical report, with an effective date of April 17, 2024, and as filed on SEDAR+ on May 23, 2024, focuses on the Ccascabamba and Nioc target areas of the Sombrero Project.

Coppernico Metals Inc. is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "COPR" and trades on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol“CPPMF”. More information about the Company can be found on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( ).

Cautionary Note

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively,“ forward-looking statements ”). Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as“may”,“should”,“anticipate”,“expect”,“intend” and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's drill plans, the interpretation of assay results, identifying targets for future exploration, the potential of the mineralization, the progress and approval of permits, the potential expansion of the mineralization beyond currently permitted areas, the temporary suspension of drilling and its anticipated resumption, and its financial position in the future. No certainty can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's 2024 Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, available at . These factors are not, and should not be construed as being, exhaustive. Accordingly, readers should not place heavy reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this new release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking information and the assumptions made with respect thereto speaks only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release to conform such information to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable legislation.

