Australia Maintain Top Spot After Completion Of ICC Women's ODI Rankings Annual Update

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Australia has maintained its top position in the ICC Women's ODI team rankings, whose annual update was released on Wednesday. As per the annual update, Australia have 167 rating points, which is comfortably 40 more than second-placed England.

In a statement, ICC said the recent annual update removes matches played between October 2021 and April 2022, including the 2022 Women's ODI World Cup in New Zealand.“The women's updates have this year moved from the start of October to the start of May, like the men's team annual rankings update.

"Prior to the update, weightings were 50 per cent for matches between October 2021 and September 2023 and 100 per cent thereafter. Post update, the weightings are 50 per cent for matches between May 2022 and April 2024 and 100 per cent thereafter," said the ICC.

The series with 100 per cent weightage for Australia included two 3-0 series wins over India, both home and away, as well as 3-0 wins in Bangladesh and at home versus England. They also beat the West Indies and New Zealand 2-0 in another three-match series and South Africa 2-1 at home.

The 100 per cent weightage period for England has seen them beat New Zealand 3-0 at home and 2-1 away, get the better of both Pakistan and Sri Lanka 2-0 at home and edging Ireland and South Africa 2-1 in away series.

India remain third on the rankings after the annual update, but the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has bridged the gap with England from 11 to six points and is at 121 rating points. India, which recently won a tri-series in Sri Lanka also featuring South Africa, blanked Ireland, the West Indies and South Africa 3-0, and New Zealand 2-1 at home during the same period.

South Africa and the West Indies had entered semifinals of the 2022 Women's ODI World Cup, but those results are no longer counted in the calculations and that has contributed to a fall in their rating points.

South Africa (90 rating points) have dropped nine rating points but remain fifth in the unchanged top six in the table. The West Indies have dropped 10 rating points and slipped behind Bangladesh (seventh ranked) and Pakistan (eighth placed) to ninth position with 72 rating points.

In all, 15 teams are now ranked in women's ODIs, including Ireland, Thailand, Scotland, Netherlands, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea (PNG). The United States of America (USA) has dropped off the table after losing their ODI status. They are replaced by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who will be ranked once they play eight ODIs.