EU Adds 189 More Vessels From Russia's 'Shadow Fleet' To Sanctions List - Von Der Leyen
She announced this on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.
“I welcome the agreement on our 17th sanctions package against Russia. We are further restricting access to battlefield technology,” said von der Leyen.
She noted that the EU has listed an additional 189 shadow fleet vessels to target Russia's energy exports.Read also: Starmer announces largest sanctions package against Russia
“This war has to end. We will keep the pressure high on the Kremlin,” she stressed.
As reported by Ukrinform, the EU Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper) approved further sanctions against Russia.
Photo credit: PAP/EPA
