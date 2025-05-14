EU Adds 189 More Vessels From Russia's 'Shadow Fleet' To Sanctions List - Von Der Leyen

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the approval of further sanctions against Russia, emphasizing that the EU will continue to put pressure on the Kremlin to end the war.

She announced this on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

“I welcome the agreement on our 17th sanctions package against Russia. We are further restricting access to battlefield technology,” said von der Leyen.

She noted that the EU has listed an additional 189 shadow fleet vessels to target Russia's energy exports.

“This war has to end. We will keep the pressure high on the Kremlin,” she stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the EU Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper) approved further sanctions against Russia.

Photo credit: PAP/EPA