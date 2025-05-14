403
Syrian Pres. Thanks US, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye For Support, Sanctions Relief
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 14 (KUNA) -- Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa expressed his gratitude Wednesday to US President Donald Trump for announcing the lifting of sanctions on Syria, and to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the continued support of Syria.
According to a statement from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Al-Sharaa's remarks came during a meeting held in Riyadh with President Trump and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, with President Erdogan via a phone call.
President Al-Sharaa said the decision to lift sanctions marks a new chapter for Syria, enabling the country to rebuild its infrastructure, revive its economy, and pursue lasting peace and stability.
He also voiced his appreciation for the efforts of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and President Erdogan in advocating for Syria and urging the international community to ease restrictions that have hindered the country's recovery.
The meeting also discussed Syria's future, reaffirming the importance of safeguarding the country's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, and ensuring security and prosperity for the Syrian people. (end)
kns
kns
