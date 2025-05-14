Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pak, India Exchange One Prisoner Each At Wagah-Attari Border

2025-05-14 07:06:37
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Lahore- Pakistan and India on Wednesday exchanged one prisoner each - both security personnel - at the Wagah-Attari border, officials here said.

Muhammadullah of the Pakistan Rangers was handed over to Pakistani officials by the Border Security Fo­­rce (BSF) this morning, they said.

According to the state media, Muhammadullah inadvertently crossed into India and was taken into custody by BSF.

Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw, a BSF personnel who was detained after crossing the border in Kasur district in late April, was handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border, officials said.

The exchange took place under tight security arrangements, they added.

