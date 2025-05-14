Invene Strengthens Blueprint-To-Build Model With Strategic Acquisition Of Guidea

Acquisition Signals Shift from Engineering Execution to Full-Stack Strategy and Product Partner in Healthcare AI

DALLAS, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invene, a healthcare-focused engineering and AI solutions company, today announced its acquisition of Guidea , an award-winning product design consultancy with a two-decade track record serving Fortune 100 healthcare, medical device, and life sciences companies.

This strategic acquisition expands Invene's capabilities beyond software engineering. It positions the company as a full-stack innovation partner, supporting the next generation of AI-driven healthcare products from blueprint to build .

"AI in healthcare can't just be powerful - it has to be usable, compliant, and commercially viable," said James Griffin , Founder and CEO of Invene. "Guidea brings the upstream clarity and clinical insight that helps us de-risk what gets built. Together, we're helping mid-market and enterprise teams turn bold ideas into working AI products with measurable impact."

Founded by Theresa Neil , Guidea has shaped the product strategy and design behind some of the most innovative advancements in healthcare, including digital therapeutics, personalized medicine, AI-powered decision support, remote patient monitoring, and digital twins. With Guidea's design and strategy expertise, Invene is now positioned to accelerate the delivery of clinically impactful, AI-enabled solutions across the healthcare ecosystem - with greater usability, market relevance, and commercial success.

The integration advances Invene's evolution from an engineering services provider to a strategic partner for healthcare and life sciences enterprises navigating the complexity of AI, compliance, and clinical adoption. The combined team offers end-to-end capabilities, including R&D strategy, clinical-grade UX design, AI implementation, and product commercialization, tailored to regulated healthcare environments.

"The next phase of healthcare innovation will be shaped by AI, and success will depend on clear product strategy, strong clinical and market validation, and experienced execution," said Theresa Neil , who joins Invene as Chief Product Officer. "By combining deep domain expertise with engineering excellence in R&D, we can build AI solutions that actually work in practice."

The acquisition also enhances Invene's ability to serve biopharma, diagnostics, and digital health clients seeking integrated support for clinical-grade innovation. With Guidea's systems-thinking design methodology and Invene's engineering depth, the combined team is uniquely positioned to deliver scalable, compliant, and user-validated solutions with speed and precision.

About Invene

Invene is a US-based engineering and AI solutions firm specializing in healthcare. Known for its R&D-driven approach, the company supports medtech, digital health, diagnostics, and biopharma organizations in building compliant, production-grade software systems. With deep expertise in AI/ML implementation, clinical data infrastructure, and regulated product delivery, Invene helps healthcare innovators bring complex ideas to life - from early-stage experimentation through real-world deployment.

About Guidea

Guidea is a product design consultancy with deep expertise in healthtech, medtech, and life sciences. With a portfolio that includes healthcare SaaS, FDA cleared solutions, and patient experiences used by more than 600 million people, Guidea has designed some of the most impactful recent products in healthcare. The firm is known for combining rigorous research, systems thinking, and clinical fluency to drive meaningful innovation across the healthcare ecosystem.

SOURCE Invene

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED