New West Public Affairs Welcomes Dr. Ian Brodie As Senior Advisor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New West Public Affairs announced today that Dr. Ian Brodie has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor, further strengthening New West as a leader in public affairs, government relations, and strategic advisory services.

Brodie brings to New West a remarkable depth of experience at the highest levels of politics, academia, and public policy. A former Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Brodie has advised on some of the most significant policy, political, and governance decisions of the past two decades. He also spent four years working with the InterAmerican Development Bank based in Washington, DC. His understanding of Canadian political institutions, legislative strategy, and strategic communications will be a tremendous asset to New West clients.

“Ian's strategic insight, academic pedigree, and public service experience are unique,” said Monte Solberg, CEO of New West Public Affairs.“He combines experience as a researcher and academic expert with decades of expertise as a political adviser at the highest levels in Canada.”

Currently a professor of political science at the University of Calgary, a fellow at the Centre for Military, Security and Strategic Studies, and program Director at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, Brodie's work focuses on public administration, political leadership, and institutional reform. His bestselling 2019 book At the Centre of Government offers one of the most compelling insider accounts of Canadian federal politics in recent years.

“New West is a firm I've long respected and I'm excited to contribute to the team and support their clients,” said Brodie.



“At a time when Canada needs to find real pathways to nation-build, Ian brings the kind of national perspective and strategic clarity our clients need,” added Solberg.



About Dr. Ian Brodie

Ian Brodie is Professor in the Department of Political Science and a Fellow at the Centre for Military, Security and Strategic Studies. He is also Program Director at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, a Fellow of the Halifax International Security Forum, and Chair of the Research Committee at the Institute for Research on Public Policy. His newsletter, The Thursday Question , is closely read by political insiders in Ottawa and he appears regularly on The CGAI Podcast Network , and "The Chiefs" through The Herle Burly Podcast .



A double alumnus, Brodie finished his PhD in the Department of Political Science under the supervision of Dr. F.L. Morton. Brodie then taught for six years at the University of Western Ontario before heading to Ottawa. In 2009, Brodie was Visiting Fellow at the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada.



About New West Public Affairs

New West Public Affairs is one of Canada's leading public affairs firms with deep experience in government relations, strategic communications, and public policy. With a team of seasoned political experts across the country, New West helps clients navigate complex political environments and achieve their goals with clarity, confidence, and impact.

To learn more about how New West Public Affairs is expanding its capabilities to better serve clients across Canada, visit here .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media contact: Keith McLaughlin, Partner ...