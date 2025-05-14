Realtex.Ai Launches AI-Powered Real Estate Predictive Analytics And Risk Assessment Platform To Revolutionize Global Property Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIMASSOL, Cyprus , May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realtex.ai , a groundbreaking new platform leveraging artificial intelligence to forecast real estate trends property risk analytics, announces its official launch. Designed to empower investors, hedge funds, financial institutions, family offices and property professionals, Realtex.ai provides predictive analytics and real estate risk analysis across global markets.







The platform combines a powerful AI-powered machine learning, big data, and geospatial analysis to deliver highly accurate property value forecasts, neighborhood trend insights, and market performance scores-enabling smarter, faster, and data-driven investment decisions.

is built to solve fundamental challenges in real estate investing-information asymmetry, slow data updates, and market volatility. The AI-powered platform identifies market patterns and investment opportunities long before traditional tools can.

Key Features of Realtex.ai include:



Real-Time Predictive Analytics: Forecasts property values, rental yields, and investment risk scores.

Risk Analysis: Providing risk rating and assessment in chosen real estate portfolios.

Market Comparison Tools: Side-by-side performance comparisons across regions and asset types.

Interactive Dashboards: Customizable interfaces for agents, investors, and institutional users.

Seamless and Secure : Enterprise-grade backend, scalable infrastructure, and robust data governance.

Stress tests : Market condition simulations under economic shifts.

AI-generated investment recommendations according to live data.

Real-time comparative analysis tools. Profitability modeling based on cap rates, NOI, and appreciation potential.



Targeting real estate professionals, private equity and hedge fund firms, banks and family offices Realtex.ai aims to become the go-to platform for portfolio optimization and market intelligence. Already onboarded clients have reported significant increases in due diligence speed and investment confidence.

About Realtex.ai

Realtex.ai is an AI-powered real estate analytics and risk analysis platform focused on predictive modeling and investment intelligence across key global property markets. By harnessing advanced data science, the platform bridges the gap between real estate intuition and machine-driven foresight.

By providing real-time risk ratings, market forecasts, and investment insights across global regions Realtex.ai empowers investors, developers, and financial institutions to minimize risk, identify high-potential assets, and optimize portfolio performance with confidence and speed.

Media Contact:

Cyprus

...

Adam Joseph

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at