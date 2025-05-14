Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Electroceuticals For Chronic Diseases Market Analysis Report 2025: Opportunities In Miniaturization, Microetching, Flexible Electronics, ULP Operations, Injectable Electrodes, Neuromodulation


2025-05-14 06:16:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The electroceutical field is rapidly evolving, offering innovative solutions for pain and neurological disorders management. This growth is driven by emerging technologies like AI-integrated wearables, non-invasive procedures, and neuromodulation techniques, which promise to supplant traditional pharmaceuticals. Despite challenges such as invasiveness and data security, the shift towards personalized, non-opioid treatments is significant. The report explores emerging technologies, their pros and cons, and the MedTech industry's future growth opportunities.

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Electroceuticals for Chronic Diseases" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The primary focus of the study is to identify the emerging technologies witnessing adoption across the electroceutical industry that will surpass conventional drugs and pharmaceuticals. Because of the wide adoption of Spinal Cord Stimulation, Peripheral Nerve Stimulation, and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for treating chronic pain and neurological conditions, respectively, and the emerging concepts of wearable electroceutical devices, closed-loop neuromodulation, and personalization, this study discusses the potential advantages and disadvantages of emerging technologies in the industry.

Electroceuticals is a rapidly growing field that is pursuing new and innovative solutions to overcome challenges in treating various pain and neurological disorders. Emerging technologies in these areas attract significant interest because of their potential to revolutionize the field, creating promising opportunities for technology developers in the electroceutical industry for product development. However, the innovations face significant challenges, including non-selectivity, invasiveness, open-loop, and risk of data breach. As a result, most R&D activities in emerging electroceutical technologies mainly focus on incorporating AI in wearables.

With the rise in non-addictive, non-opioid-based personalized treatment approaches, there is an adoption shift from traditional reactive pharmaceuticals to modern preventative electroceuticals. Compared to pharmaceutical drugs, these have enabled early intervention and long-term disease management.

Questions this report answers:

  • What are the emerging technologies gaining prominence in pain and neurological disorders management in the electroceutical space?
  • What are the advantages and disadvantages driving R&D efforts in these modalities?
  • Who are the major stakeholders targeting the adoption of these emerging modalities?
  • What are the growth opportunities for electroceuticals in pain and neurological disorder management and the MedTech industry in the future?

Growth Opportunity Universe in Electroceuticals for Chronic Diseases

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Injectable Electrodes and Neuromodulation Textiles can Mitigate Lead Migration and Electrode Displacement
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Miniaturization, Microetching, Flexible Electronics, and Ultra-low Power Operations Improve Usability
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Promoting Partnerships with Technology Developers to Create a Centralized Database for Neural Circuits

Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Electroceuticals for the Chronic Diseases Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
  • Research Methodology

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Overview of Electroceuticals
  • Key Neuromodulation Techniques
  • Key Players
  • Tech Invasiveness vs Tech Adoption
  • Electroceuticals Ecosystem
  • FDA-approved Electroceuticals for Commercial Use (2021?2024)
  • Challenges of Electroceutical Devices
  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation

Growth Generator

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Snapshot of SWOT Analysis

Technology Analysis & Companies to Action

  • AI Techniques in Pain Management Electroceuticals
  • Companies to Action for Pain Management
  • Patent Database Analysis for SCS and PNS Electroceuticals
  • Challenges and Opportunities in Personalizing Closed-loop TMS
  • Companies to Action for Neurological Disorders Treatment
  • Patent Database Analysis for TMS Electroceuticals
  • Personalized, Adaptive, Hybrid, and Wearable Devices are Key Technology Trends
  • Geographic Distribution of Companies and Start-ups
  • Evolving Technologies in the Electroceuticals Space

Industry Snapshot

  • Funding Analysis 2021?2024: Nalu Medical Grabs Maximum Funding
  • M&A Analysis 2021?2024: TMS Drives the Acquisition Spree
  • Evolving Industry Trends in the Electroceuticals Space

Appendix

  • Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN14052025004107003653ID1109547464

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search