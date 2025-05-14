Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Urgent: Yemen's Houthis Claim Missile Attack On Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

2025-05-14 06:06:51
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, May 14 (NNN-YPA) – Yemen's Houthis claimed responsibility, in a statement last night, for launching a missile attack towards Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, which was reportedly intercepted by Israeli defence systems.– NNN-YPA

