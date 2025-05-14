403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Meets With Syrian Pres. After Announcing End Of Sanctions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 14 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump met, Wednesday, with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa in Riyadh, ahead of the Gulf-US Summit.
The meeting, attended by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, took place shortly before the GCC-US summit that commenced on Wednesday in Riyadh.
The encounter comes one day after President Trump announced in Riyadh his decision to lift sanctions on Syria, following consultations with the Saudi Crown Prince and regional allies.
President Trump announced on Tuesday the lifting of the sanctions on Syria after discussing the matter with the Saudi crown prince and other allies in the region. (end)
kns
The meeting, attended by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, took place shortly before the GCC-US summit that commenced on Wednesday in Riyadh.
The encounter comes one day after President Trump announced in Riyadh his decision to lift sanctions on Syria, following consultations with the Saudi Crown Prince and regional allies.
President Trump announced on Tuesday the lifting of the sanctions on Syria after discussing the matter with the Saudi crown prince and other allies in the region. (end)
kns
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment