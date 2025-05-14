Elevating Luxury: Emirates Unveils More Enhancements To First Class

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, UAE, 14 May 2025: Emirates is the world's largest operator of international First Class travel - offering 26,800 seats a week and the largest inventory of international First Class seats in the industry, entirely comprised of private suites. Emirates continues to refine its First Class 'Fly Better' experience, with an array of new enhancements for First Class customers; from keepsake menus to gloved service, luxurious lounge-inspired check in areas in Dubai, to the memorable ritual of unlimited caviar onboard.

Finessing the finer details of hospitality and service, the latest enhancements onboard Emirates' First Class include a newly designed keepsake menu which tells an explorative story of Emirates' wine selection and culinary inspirations. Customers can discover the heritage of rare bottles handpicked from renowned chteaux, with full tasting profiles and suggested pairings for an elevated dining experience. First Class customers are now invited to savour their unlimited caviar in elegant new Emirates engraved bowls, designed by Robert Welch to complement Emirates' existing range. Emirates First Class cheeseboard has also been enhanced, presented on a rustic slate, with accompanying bowls and a wooden honey dipper, in addition to its array of artisan cheeses and chutneys. Emirates First Class cabin crew provide a gloved service for exceptional hospitality onboard.

Enhancing the on-ground experience for First Class customers, the First Class Check In area in Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) is also being refurbished to provide an exclusive atmosphere, featuring dedicated, personalised check-in services and a relaxing lounge design set to open in the coming weeks. Across the world, the journey for Emirates First Class customers is curated from start to finish, with complimentary access to 43 world class, luxury lounges across the globe, and complimentary chauffeur drive for seamless door-to-door transfers across most destinations.

In addition to regular enhancements in service and hospitality, here are some of the most celebrated aspects of flying Emirates' First Class;

An abundance of personal space and privacy

Described as a 'hotel room in the sky,' Emirates offers First Class customers spacious, private suites above the clouds. Innovative technologies in Emirates First Class suites include electronically controlled privacy doors on some aircraft, with personal temperature controls and adjustable mood lighting on others.

In the First Class Suites onboard the Emirates A380 for example, there are 14 flat-bed Private Suites, set in a 1-2-1 configuration, located on the upper deck. The suite offers a seat that reclines from upright position to a lie-flat bed, with an automatic door for full privacy. Inside there is ample space for work, reading, or dining, with a work desk and pull-out dining table. Similarly, in the First Class Game Changer Suite onboard the Emirates B777, there are 6 luxurious private suites with floor to ceiling doors, set in a 1-1-1 configuration. The suites offer seats that can convert to 'zero gravity' setting for a comfortable sleep, and thoughtfully designed privacy so customers can comfortably relax or work. A video call feature is available on Game Changer aircraft so that customers can order 'room service' from their suite. The private suites in the middle row have virtual windows, while window seat passengers are provided with bespoke binoculars to enjoy the views. Across Emirates' fleet, customers can check the configuration of the First Class suites on each aircraft, by exploring the seating charts available Emirates.

Emirates First Class customers get a generous 50kg luggage allowance, and for hand luggage items in the cabin, there is ample storage including a full-length wardrobe, overhead stowage, baggage storage and extra space for bags or shoes.

Restorative rest and pampering products in Emirates' First Class

To transform seats into comfortable lie-flat beds, Emirates First Class customers are offered soft mattresses and pillows, cotton-lined duvets, including a plush, faux sheep-skin blanket on the Game Changer aircraft to support a good night's sleep. First Class customers are also offered Hydra Active moisturising pyjamas to enhance their onboard comfort where the microcapsule technology keeps skin hydrated during the flight. The patented technology uses billions of capsules applied to the fabric to gently release naturally moisturising Vitamin C and olive oil. The pyjamas also include matching slippers and eye mask.

A curated array of skin and bodycare products are offered to First Class customers – from Byredo skincare to Bulgari perfumes and body lotions. Each First Class suite features a Byredo skincare collection designed exclusively for Emirates by the Swedish luxury brand. The Emirates First Class collection includes a towelette to cleanse and refresh the face, facial toner, eye cream, sleep oil and a pillow mist. Suites also feature a built-in illuminated vanity mirror.

Emirates also collaborates with luxury Italian brand Bulgari to create exclusive designer amenity kits for long haul passengers on select routes in First Class. The kits include essential items such as a sustainable hairbrush, hair tie, mirror and toothbrush, shaving kit and dental kit, alongside signature Bulgari Le Gemme fragrances and lotions. The latest fragrances now onboard are Le Gemme Orom for women, an intense wood and amber fragrance crafted around the finest vanilla bourbon absolute and precious oud assam essence. For men, the Le Gemme Tygar perfume contrasts woody and citrussy fragrances crafted from accords of fresh bursting grapefruit and deep sophisticated ambergris. The Bulgari bags themselves come in four elegant leather designs, featuring a rich chocolate colour for men and Champagne for women.

Fine dining on demand and world class drinks selection

First Class customers can dine on their own schedule, as the menu is available on demand. Orders can be placed at any time during the flight on long haul routes including la carte multi-course meals with locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. Gourmet vegan dishes are available to First Class passengers on select routes, as well as a Movie Snacks Menu, featuring delicious options like Wagyu sliders, lobster rolls, popcorn, and edamame. First Class customers may indulge in unlimited caviar served with seven accompaniments, including melba toast, blinis, egg, chives, white onions, sour cream, and lemon, all served with a mother-of-pearl spoon. First Class customers are offered a selection of luxury chocolates, pralines, dates, and sweets and can take away their favourites in a mini box if desired. Premium sweet and savoury snacks are also featured in each suite, with still and sparkling water.

As part of an outstanding beverage collection, Emirates is the only airline in the world to offer Dom Prignon champagne to First Class customers, served in First Class across all global routes. A complete range of drinks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic, is also available on a complimentary basis to First Class customers including the most premium spirits like Stoli Elit 18 Vodka from Latvia, The Botanist Hebridean Strength Gin from Scotland, Eminente Reserva 7 Year Old Rum from Cuba and Glenmorangie Signet Single Malt Scotch Whisky from Scotland and Hennessy Paradis Cognac from France. Every wine, spirit and beer onboard has been hand selected by Emirates as a best-in-class preferred beverage for customers.

For wine enthusiasts, Emirates world-class programme procures the finest wines from the most prestigious regions around the globe, offering the most extensive wine cellar of any airline. Emirates' dedicated facilities in France house around 6 million bottles of fine wine, some of which won't be served until 2037. Emirates currently offers a selection of the finest white Burgundy wines including prestigious Premier and Grand Crus wines such as Montrachet 2011, Chevalier-Montrachet 2013, and Corton-Charlemagne 2014, as well as some exceptional red Burgundy wines, primarily Grand Crus like Échezeaux, Clos Vougeot, and Chambertin. Emirates is also planning to introduce several First Growths from Bordeaux in the coming years, from the renowned estates of Chteau Mouton Rothschild, Chteau Margaux, Chteau Haut-Brion, Chteau Cheval Blanc, and Chteau d'Yquem.

Emirates also offers premium Port wines, including vintage Tawny Ports such as the 1979 Graham's and the 1981 from Dow's. First Class customers can order from an extensive Lavazza Italian coffee menu and premium, handpicked Sri Lankan teas from acclaimed artisan teamakers – Dilmah.

Elevated entertainment in the sky

For an outstanding viewing experience - First Class customers enjoy a 32-inch FULL HD LCD screen featuring ultra-wide viewing angles, touch screen, and LED backlight linked to Emirates' award-winning ice inflight entertainment system. Customers also experience superior quality sound onboard using premium Bowers & Wilkins E1 headphones, exclusively created for Emirates using noise‐cancelling technology to block out ambient cabin sounds and deliver the cleanest output. The headphones are designed to be lightweight and made of the finest materials, including sheepskin leather for a comfortable fit. Emirates' ice offers more than 6,500 channels of on demand entertainment in more than 40 languages. It includes more than 4,000 hours of movies and TV channels, up to 3,500 hours of music and podcasts, more than 2,000 Hollywood and internationally acclaimed movies, 250 dedicated kids and family channels and hundreds of TV series and full box sets including the latest shows from Paramount+, HBO Max, Discovery+, BBC, Bloomberg Originals and Shahid.

First Class on the Emirates A380 - Luxurious Shower Spa and A380 Onboard Lounge

Emirates is the first airline in the world to have introduced showers in First Class cabins and there are two Shower Spas in First Class, for the exclusive use of First Class customers travelling on an A380. The shower cubicle has water temperature control, a vanity unit, wash basin, changing area and toilet, a hairdryer, full-length mirror, heated flooring, leather seating and exotic flowers to create a relaxed ambience. Cosmetics provided include sustainable shower products from Irish luxury organic brand Voya, featuring shampoo, conditioner, body moisturiser, a soap bar and shower gel - where First Class customers can choose from two ranges; Revitalise and Tranquillity.

First Class and Business Class customers have exclusive access to the Onboard Lounge situated at the rear of the upper deck of the A380. In addition to a fully stocked bar containing premium branded liqueurs and spirits, champagne and classic cocktails, and a selection of hot and cold snacks, there is comfortable, open booth seating and a 55-inch LCD screen showing the aircraft's position and views from its external cameras – for a uniquely social experience at 40,000 feet.