Wind Turbine Materials Market Global Report 2024-2031: Emergence Of Wooden Towers, Capacity Factor And Materials Demand, Decommissioning And Repowering, Technology To Lower Maintenance Costs

The report divided the wind turbine materials market into structural and non-structural materials. We further classified the structural materials market into metals, fiber-reinforced composites, and core materials, while the non-structural materials market contains coatings, adhesives and sealants, and lubricants. Each material has been segmented for various wind turbine components, such as the rotor, tower, and others (nacelle, generator, and gearbox). The main application areas are onshore and offshore.
We anticipate the consumption of structural materials to be massive, as they offer structural integrity or rigidity to the wind turbine while reducing its overall weight. The market for non-structural materials will likely record the highest CAGR in value and volume during the forecast period. These materials protect the turbines from corrosion and weathering, increasing the components' longevity and maintaining reliability. T
he onshore segment accounted for the greatest share of the wind turbine materials market in 2024 and will likely maintain its dominance over the forecast period. However, with rising energy demand and the depletion of fossil fuels, government authorities worldwide have increased their focus on the offshore segment, which will considerably drive the expansion of associated materials during the forecast period.
The publisher expects the overall consumption of wind turbine materials in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia to increase significantly during the forecast period. This is mostly due to significant economic development, combined with industrialization activities, which creates a high demand for renewable energy in the region.
Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share of the wind turbine materials market in 2024 and will likely maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Urbanization and favorable government policies for increasing wind capacity installations drive the region's need for wind turbine materials for both onshore and offshore applications. We expect rising incidences of global warming and climate change-related events to boost the consumption of wind turbine materials, mainly for offshore applications in regions like Europe and the Americas.
- Growth Opportunity 1: Diversify and Strengthen Materials Supply Growth Opportunity 2: Develop Higher Quality Materials for Offshore Turbines Growth Opportunity 3: Improve Product Technology to Lower Maintenance Costs and Frequency
Scope and Segmentation
- Scope of Analysis Segmentation
Growth Environment: Transformation in the Wind Turbine Materials Sector
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Wind Turbine Materials Industry
Ecosystem in the Wind Turbine Materials Sector
- Key Takeaways Emergence of Wooden Towers Materials for Wind Energy: Market Highlights Key Aspects of Wind Turbines Capacity Factor and Materials Demand Trends in Small-scale Wind Turbines Larger Wind Turbines Wind Turbine Service and Maintenance Decommissioning and Repowering Composites Recycling Competitive Environment Key Competitors: Structural Materials Key Competitors: Non-structural Materials
Growth Generator in the Wind Turbine Materials Sector
- Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Growth Restraint Analysis Wind Turbine Materials: Key Regulatory Authorities Value Chain Value Chain Analysis Forecast Assumptions Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by End Use Volume Forecast by End Use Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by End Use Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Region Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region Revenue Forecast by Material Type Volume Forecast by Material Type Forecast Analysis Average Price Forecast: Structural Average Price Forecast: Non-structural Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Material Type: Structural Materials Volume Forecast by Material Type: Structural Materials Revenue Forecast by Material Type: Non-structural Materials Volume Forecast by Material Type: Non-structural Materials Structural and Non-structural Materials Structural: Steel Structural: Fiber-reinforced Composites Structural: Core Materials Non-structural: Coatings Non-structural: Coatings (continued) Non-structural: Adhesives and Sealants Non-structural: Lubricants Market Share Analysis by Structural Material Type Market Share Analysis by Non-structural Material Type
Growth Generator: Rotor
- Overview Areas of Materials Research for Wind Turbine Blades Growth Metrics Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Material Type Volume Forecast by Material Type Revenue Forecast by Material Type: Structural Materials Volume Forecast by Material Type: Structural Materials Revenue Forecast by Material Type: Non-structural Materials Volume Forecast by Material Type: Non-structural Materials Volume Share Forecast by Rotor Material Type Structural Materials Used in Rotor Non-structural Materials Used in Rotor
Growth Generator: Tower
- Overview Growth Metrics Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Material Type Volume Forecast by Material Type Revenue Forecast by Material Type: Structural Materials Volume Forecast by Material Type: Structural Materials Revenue Forecast by Material Type: Non-structural Materials Volume Forecast by Material Type: Non-structural Materials Volume Share Forecast by Tower Material Type Structural Materials Used in Tower Non-structural Materials Used in Tower
Growth Generator: Others (Nacelle, Generator, and Gearbox)
- Overview Growth Metrics Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Material Type Volume Forecast by Material Type Revenue Forecast by Material Type: Structural Materials Volume Forecast by Material Type: Structural Materials Revenue Forecast by Material Type: Non-structural Materials Volume Forecast by Material Type: Non-structural Materials Volume Share Forecast by Others Material Type Structural Materials Used in Other Wind Turbine Components Non-structural Materials Used in Other Wind Turbine Components
