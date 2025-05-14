Varda's W-3 Capsule Lands Successfully In South Australia

MENAFN - PR Newswire) W-3 carried an advanced inertial measurement unit developed in collaboration with the U.S. Air Force and Innovative Scientific Solutions Incorporated (ISSI). The Prometheus program, a partnership between Varda and the U.S. Air Force, addresses a national security need to accelerate the ability to conduct novel science and technology experiments in the extreme reentry environment through a low-cost, high cadence flight testbed.

The W-3 capsule, developed by Varda, reentered Earth's atmosphere at speeds exceeding Mach 25. This extreme environment offers researchers valuable data to enhance hypersonic navigation, expand orbital economy applications, and support U.S. national security objectives in low Earth orbit.

"Varda's reentry capsule represents a game-changing opportunity for both government and commercial partners to test and validate cutting-edge hypersonic and reentry components and technologies," said Dave McFarland, Varda's Vice President of Hypersonic and Reentry Test. "The W-3 mission will provide unprecedented data to advance next-generation space and defense capabilities and continue to provide hypersonic environments to the reentry test community."

Varda is the only company routinely launching and reentering autonomous manufacturing capsules through the high-hypersonic environment. Through regular, reliable launch and return, Varda aims to continue to increase cadence and offer a novel, low-cost approach to iterative hypersonic science and technology experimentation.

The W-3 capsule launched March 14 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California and is the second capsule to land at the Koonibba Test Range. Varda's first mission, W-1, was the first-ever commercial reentry on US soil when it landed in Utah in 2024.

Distribution Unlimited; Approved for Public Release. Public Affairs Release Number AFRL-2025-1794

About Varda

Varda Space Industries is making reentry as common as launch. We are building the infrastructure for a thriving orbital economy, from in-orbit pharmaceutical processing to reliable and economical reentry capsules. The company operates out of El Segundo, California with office and industrial production space. Follow Varda on X (@vardaspace), Instagram (@vardaspaceindustries), and LinkedIn.

