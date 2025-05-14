403
Israeli Airstrikes Kill Around 60 Palestinians in Overnight Gaza Assault
(MENAFN) Israeli forces have killed nearly 60 Palestinians in overnight airstrikes on Gaza, with casualties including women and children, local media reported on Wednesday.
According to a Palestinian news agency, Israeli warplanes targeted residential buildings and a refugee camp in Jabalia, northern Gaza, claiming at least 45 lives. Civil defense teams are facing significant challenges in recovering bodies from the debris due to limited resources.
In southern Gaza, an Israeli strike in Khan Younis hit a family’s tent, killing a man, his wife, and their two daughters. In southeastern Khan Younis, an attack on a home in the Al-Fukhari area claimed the lives of 10 members of the Abu Ammouna family, as reported by a local broadcaster.
Since October 2023, over 52,900 Palestinians have died in Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza, the majority being women and children.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its actions in Gaza.
