Albanese Kicks Off Global Diplomacy Tour with Indonesia Visit

2025-05-14 05:03:15
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has kicked off his first overseas trip since securing re-election, heading to Indonesia for meetings with President Prabowo Subianto.

Albanese departed for Jakarta on Wednesday evening, where he and Subianto are expected to discuss the strong ties between their nations and explore ways to further enhance their bilateral relationship. Alongside Albanese will be Penny Wong, Australia’s Foreign Minister, and Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke.

From Jakarta, Albanese will travel to Rome on Friday to attend the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Sunday. There, he will have the opportunity to meet with global leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and European Union officials, to address "trade and tariff issues"

Before heading back to Australia, Albanese will make a final stop in Singapore on Tuesday to engage in talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

