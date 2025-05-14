403
Nvidia Partners with Saudi Arabia’s Humain
(MENAFN) In a significant move aimed at expanding artificial intelligence infrastructure, American semiconductor leader Nvidia has confirmed it will supply computing chips to Humain, a government-backed enterprise in Saudi Arabia.
These chips are set to power a series of AI-focused industrial centers that the kingdom plans to construct.
During his Middle East diplomatic visit on Tuesday, U.S. Leader Donald Trump traveled to Saudi Arabia, accompanied by Nvidia's Chief Executive Officer, Jensen Huang.
Their visit included participation in an investment event where pivotal announcements were made regarding technology collaboration.
While attending the investment forum, Huang formally unveiled a strategic alliance with Humain.
This partnership represents a notable commitment by Nvidia to contribute to Saudi Arabia's ambitions in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence.
According to a statement released by Nvidia, Humain is slated to inject considerable financial resources into the country over the next five years.
The initiative aims to build artificial intelligence plants with a projected energy capacity of up to 500 megawatts.
“The first phase of deployment will be an 18,000 NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell AI supercomputer with NVIDIA InfiniBand networking,” the company detailed, signaling a powerful beginning to the technological collaboration.
