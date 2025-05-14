403
Deadly Overnight Clashes Rock Libya's capital, Claim Six Lives
(MENAFN) Violent overnight fighting in Libya's capital, Tripoli, resulted in at least six fatalities, according to emergency medical services on Tuesday.
The Emergency Medicine and Support Center stated that "the Recovery Unit at the Emergency Medicine and Support Center has recovered six bodies from the areas of the clashes around the Abu Salim district (southern Tripoli), after the situation stabilized relatively." This announcement came after intense gunfire involving heavy weaponry was reported by residents in southern Tripoli on Monday.
Despite these reports and the casualty count, the Interior Ministry asserted that the security situation in Tripoli is "safe and stable," adding that all security services are "efficiently performing their duties to maintain security and public order."
The outbreak of violence followed reports concerning the death of Abdul-Ghani al-Kikli, also known as Ghaniwa, who led the Stability Support Department linked to the Presidency Council.
Libya has been mired in insecurity and political turmoil since the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
