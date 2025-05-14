Karnataka Set To Become India's Top Commercial Space Launching Hub With IN-Space Partnership
Under these agreements, a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for space technologies will be established in Bengaluru, alongside a public-private space manufacturing park.
The park will focus on next-generation satellite and launch-vehicle production, marking a significant boost for the state's NewSpace ecosystem.
The MoUs were signed with the Department of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology of Karnataka.
IN-SPACe stated that these initiatives are aligned with the Indian Space Policy, 2023, and are designed to foster innovation and strengthen regional contributions to India's growing space sector.
“The MoUs will enable and support Karnataka's NewSpace ecosystem in line with the national vision, and promote innovation in the sector,” IN-SPACe noted in a statement.
The Centre also emphasised the importance of supporting regional ambitions that complement India's holistic space development goals.
Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh hailed the agreement as a pivotal step for the state's space ambitions.“The MoUs mark a new chapter in Karnataka's space journey, creating a seamless talent and value chain with the regulatory support required to compete globally,” she said.
With Bengaluru already home to major space and tech institutions, this move is expected to accelerate Karnataka's emergence as a central player in India's commercial space landscape.
(KNN Bureau)
