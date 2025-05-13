Gulf Resources Announces First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
| GULF RESOURCES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Expressed in U.S. dollars)
(UNAUDITED)
| Three-Month Period Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|NET REVENUE
|$
|1,604,447
|$
|1,307,062
|OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSE
|Cost of net revenue
|(1,594,270
|)
|(2,119,845
|)
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(5,053
|)
|(4,491
|)
|Direct labor and factory overheads incurred during plant shutdown
|(3,225,808
|)
|(3,734,689
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(1,389,523
|)
|(717,456
|)
|TOTAL OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSE
|(6,214,654
|)
|(6,576,481
|)
|LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|(4,610,207
|)
|(5,269,419
|)
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|Interest expense
|(21,722
|)
|(24,830
|)
|Interest income
|2,429
|36,060
|Other expense
|-
|(4,003
|)
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|(4,629,500
|)
|(5,262,192
|)
|INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT
|-
|1,270,060
|NET LOSS
|$
|(4,629,500
|)
|$
|(3,992,132
|)
|COMPREHENSIVE LOSS:
|NET LOSS
|$
|(4,629,500
|)
|$
|(3,992,132
|)
|OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
|- Foreign currency translation adjustments
|222,016
|(393,867
|)
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
|$
|(4,407,484
|)
|$
|(4,385,999
|)
|BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|(0.37
|)
|BASIC AND DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES:
|11,685,431
|10,726,924
| GULF RESOURCES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in U.S. dollars)
| March 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
| December 31, 2024
(Audited)
|Current Assets
|Cash
|$
|8,523,045
|$
|10,075,162
|Accounts receivable, net
|2,114,222
|564,523
|Inventories, net
|455,059
|315,371
|Prepayments and deposits
|6,393,161
|6,376,656
|Amount due from related parties
|25,076
|25,040
|Other receivable
|126,050
|94,074
|Total Current Assets
|17,636,613
|17,450,826
|Non-Current Assets
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|132,341,321
|136,143,177
|Finance lease right-of use assets
|75,721
|76,868
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|6,050,429
|6,169,855
|Prepaid land leases, net of current portion
|9,625,855
|9,615,269
|Deferred tax assets, net
|-
|-
|Total non-current assets
|148,093,326
|152,005,169
|Total Assets
|$
|165,729,939
|$
|169,455,995
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|11,656,665
|$
|14,323,458
|Taxes payable-current
|276,516
|113,999
|Advance from customer
|-
|-
|Amount due to related parties
|2,586,422
|2,584,808
|Finance lease liability, current portion
|239,771
|217,743
|Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|498,483
|491,850
|Total Current Liabilities
|15,257,857
|17,731,858
|Non-Current Liabilities
|Finance lease liability, net of current portion
|1,077,412
|1,075,865
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|6,809,843
|6,941,602
|Total Non-Current Liabilities
|7,887,255
|8,017,467
|Total Liabilities
|$
|23,145,112
|$
|25,749,325
|Commitment and Loss Contingencies
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Stockholders' Equity
|PREFERRED STOCK; $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none outstanding
|$
|-
|$
|-
|COMMON STOCK; $0.0005 par value; 80,000,000 shares authorized; 13,632,448 and 11,012,754 shares issued; and 13,346,618 and 10,726,924 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|25,934
|24,623
|Treasury stock; 285,830 shares as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 at cost
|(1,372,673
|)
|(1,372,673
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|105,167,292
|101,688,262
|Share to be issued
|-
|194,700
|Retained earnings unappropriated
|32,729,304
|37,358,804
|Retained earnings appropriated
|26,667,097
|26,667,097
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|(20,632,127
|)
|(20,854,143
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|142,584,827
|143,706,670
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|165,729,939
|$
|169,455,995
| GULF RESOURCES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in U.S. dollars)
(UNAUDITED)
| Three-Month Period Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$
|(4,629,500
|)
|$
|(3,992,132
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|Amortization on capital lease
|21,722
|24,830
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,003,524
|4,733,475
|Deferred tax asset
|-
|(1,270,060
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|196,100
|-
|Amortization of right-of-use asset
|217,801
|217,345
|Changes in assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|(1,549,443
|)
|(402,545
|)
|Inventories
|(139,285
|)
|(57,859
|)
|Prepayments and deposits
|(7,340
|)
|(44,903
|)
|Advance from customers
|-
|(36,222
|)
|Other receivables
|(31,987
|)
|(774
|)
|Accounts and Other payable and accrued expenses
|401,190
|(17,847
|)
|Taxes payable
|162,411
|(257,766
|)
|Lease liabilities
|(225,321
|)
|(226,018
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(1,580,128
|)
|(1,330,476
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|-
|-
|Net cash from investing activities
|-
|-
| EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES
ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|28,011
|(131,622
|)
|NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(1,552,117
|)
|(1,462,098
|)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|10,075,162
|72,223,894
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD
|$
|8,523,045
|$
|70,761,796
|Years Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|Cash paid during the three-month period ended March 31, for:
|Paid for taxes
|$
|77,386
|$
|481,153
|Interest on finance lease obligation
|$
|21,722
|$
|24,830
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
About Gulf Resources, Inc.
Gulf Resources, Inc. operates through four wholly-owned subsidiaries, Shouguang City Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited ("SCHC"), Shouguang Yuxin Chemical Industry Co., Limited ("SYCI"), Daying County Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited (“DCHC”) and Shouguang Hengde Salt Industry Co. Ltd. (“SHSI”). The Company believes that it is one of the largest producers of bromine in China. Elemental Bromine is used to manufacture a wide variety of compounds utilized in industry and agriculture. Through SYCI, the Company manufactures chemical products utilized in a variety of applications, including oil and gas field explorations and papermaking chemical agents, and materials for human and animal antibiotics. Through SHSI, the Company manufactures and sells crude salt. DCHC was established to further explore and develop natural gas and brine resources (including bromine and crude salt) in China. For more information, visit
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information about Gulf Resources and its subsidiaries business and products within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. The actual results may differ materially depending on a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the general economic and business conditions in the PRC, the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, future product development and production capabilities, shipments to end customers, market acceptance of new and existing products, additional competition from existing and new competitors for bromine and other oilfield and power production chemicals, changes in technology, the ability to make future bromine asset purchases, and various other factors beyond its control. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this Cautionary Statement and the risks factors detailed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gulf Resources undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment