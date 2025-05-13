Greater:SATX Honored With Gold Stevie® Award For Achievement In Management In 2025 American Business Awards®

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Tuesday, June 10.

At the helm of this success is an all-female executive team-a rarity in the economic development field. Under the leadership of Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, former CEO, alongside Sarah Carabias Rush, Chief Economic Development Officer, Romanita Matta-Barrera, Chief Advancement Officer, Cecilia Garcia Redmond, Chief Marketing Officer, and Carmen Lara, Chief Administrative Officer, greater:SATX is reshaping what community-driven economic development looks like.

"This recognition is a reflection of the strategic vision, collaboration, and commitment this team brings to building a stronger, more resilient San Antonio region," said Garcia Redmond. "We're proud to be driving a model of economic development where prosperity is created for all, and where the people of our region are recognized as our greatest asset."

Between 2019 and 2023, this team secured over 20,400 jobs and attracted $6.65 billion in capital investment, including major wins with companies such as JCB, Ernst & Young, International Motors (formerly Navistar), and Victory Capital. In 2024 alone, greater:SATX secured 30 new projects totaling $1.2 billion in new capital investment and thousands of additional high-wage jobs to the community, contributing to San Antonio's position as the fastest-growing city in the U.S.

The team's influence extends far beyond deal-making. They are also national pioneers in regional workforce development. After implementing the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Talent Pipeline Management (TPM) framework , greater:SATX quickly scaled the program across multiple industries, among the first to do so. Through TPM, they are aligning educational institutions and employers to close talent gaps and to firmly root the San Antion region as a top American industry hub in cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, healthcare/life sciences, professional services and more.

Recent milestones further underscore this award-winning team's impact:



San Antonio added 22,000 residents from July 2022 to July 2023-the highest gain of any U.S. city.

San Antonio is the U.S.'s third-fastest-growing major job market in 2024, and leader of job creation in Texas.

Workforce programs have driven a 6-point increase in educational attainment, helping San Antonio rank #4 on Forbes' list of most educated U.S. cities .

The world's leader in construction equipment manufacturing, JCB, broke ground on a $500 million facility-its largest investment to date-projected to employ 1,500 by 2031.

Global firms like Guidehouse and NukuDo have committed to 1,000+ new cybersecurity and consulting jobs.

The launch of a collective regional Air Service Development Fund has boosted air connectivity, including San Antonio's first-ever nonstop flight to Europe and direct service to Washington D.C.'s Reagan National Airport (DCA). A recent study ranked San Antonio #3 among 41 major North American cities in corporate culture and positivity, based on employee reviews on Glassdoor.

San Antonio's diverse economy has been a key driver of labor market stability. With employment spread across multiple major sectors rather than concentrated in just one or two, the region fosters economic resilience and a robust and ready workforce.

The team's thought leadership is also resonating nationally, with published articles in Authority Magazine and interviews that spotlight their innovative approach to regional growth.

As a majority-minority metro with a 56% Hispanic/Latino population, San Antonio embodies the demographic future of the U.S. greater:SATX's leadership team not only reflects this future, it is actively shaping it, ensuring the region grows with opportunities for all at its core.

What the Stevie Award Judges Had to Say

PR agency partner, Amendola , nominated greater:SATX for the award. Over 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

See comments below directly from the judges:

Thank you for bringing the leadership team of greater:SATX, San Antonio Texas to our attention. This nomination clearly articulates the impressive Achievements in Management via the services and support this all-woman team has provided to San Antonio. Not only are these dynamic leaders steering San Antonio's economic renaissance and inspiring future generations of women to dream bigger, they are hands-on in bringing successful, transformative growth through partnerships with businesses and via critical workforce development. These are important pillars in the infrastructure of a city which are easy to overlook so I wish the company and the leadership team continued success.

The all-female executive team at greater:SATX has driven remarkable economic growth and workforce development in San Antonio, setting new standards for leadership...in the industry.

Outstanding impact on a growing city in many critical aspects.

I am truly impressed by how your leadership team is transforming the landscape of economic development through innovative and inclusive strategies. Your approach sets a strong example of how thoughtful leadership can drive meaningful...growth.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2025 Stevie winners are available at . See the list of 2025 Management Award winners here .

greater:SATX was also recently honored with the 2025 Mac Conway Award for Excellence in Economic Development. Learn more here .

About greater:SATX

greater:SATX is the economic development partnership leading the San Antonio region's transformative growth through global corporate recruitment, local business advancement, and workforce development. The San Antonio region, or SATX, is the eight-county San Antonio-New Braunfels MSA, which is the 24th largest MSA in the nation (2024). At the core of greater:SATX's mission is attracting, retaining, and growing quality jobs for all San Antonians that provide pathways to economic mobility. This work is guided by greater:SATX, supported by regional businesses, regional economic development partners, and by the City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, and SAWS. The organization is responsible for assisting over 500 companies to relocate or expand in the region, which collectively employ more than 120,000 San Antonians. For more information on San Antonio's industry growth and economic opportunity, visit greatersatx and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @greater_SATX , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence.

Media: Mardi Larson, Amendola for greater:SATX, [email protected]

SOURCE greater:SATX