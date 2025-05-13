'Hosting IOSCO Meeting Underscores Qatar's Prominence In Global Capital Markets'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The 50th Annual Meeting of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) kicked off in Doha, yesterday. The three-day event is hosted by the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA).

CEO of QFMA, Dr. Tamy bin Ahmad Al Binali, expressed his pleasure in hosting this prestigious international event, held in Qatar for the first time.

He stated that the 50th IOSCO Annual Meeting marks a pivotal milestone in strengthening cooperation and coordination among capital market regulators worldwide, pointing out that hosting the meeting in Doha underscores Qatar's growing role and advanced standing in the field of global capital markets, reflecting its steadfast commitment to supporting financial stability and the development of the capital market's regulatory structure.

Dr. Tamy Al Binali explained that organizing this international meeting in Qatar affirms the role of the State as an active partner in shaping regulatory policies and advancing global financial standards. It also represents a strategic opportunity to strengthen collaboration and exchange of experiences to achieve the goals of sustainable growth of capital markets globally.

He expressed his confidence that the outcomes of this meeting will strengthen international cooperation and enhance regulatory practices in line with future aspirations.

The meeting brings together an elite group of decision-makers, representatives of global regulators and capital markets experts, where they will meet to exchange experiences and discuss best practices in addressing market challenges, including digitalization, cybersecurity, and market sustainability.

The first day of the meeting witnessed a wide and distinguished attendance, including Rodrigo Buenaventura, IOSCO Secretary General, Jean-Paul Servais, IOSCO Board Chair, and high-level representatives from over 130 IOSCO member states, including chairs of regulatory bodies, international financial experts, as well as representatives of many international financial institutions.

The first day's agenda featured intensive closed-door meetings of IOSCO's committees, interactive discussions on critical issues related to enhancing market efficiency and investor protection, developing capital market infrastructure, promoting transparency and disclosure, as well as discussing developments in fintech, AI and sustainability.

The closed-door meetings included several IOSCO committees, such as Affiliate Members Consultative Committee (AMCC), Asia-Pacific Regional Committee (APRC), Africa / Middle-East Regional Committee (AMERC), Inter-American Regional Committee (IARC), European Regional Committee (ERC) and Growth and Emerging Markets Committee (GEMC).