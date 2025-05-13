MSI Showcases Latest Products At The Atelier: Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles' Luxe Pop-Up Showroom

ORANGE, Calif., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI) , the leading supplier of flooring , countertops , wall tile , and hardscaping products in North America, is honored to be a part of Atlanta Homes & Lifestyle's inaugural pop-up showroom at Buckhead Village from May 15 to June 28, 2025.

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to view featured MSI designs and find inspiration for your next project. Step into the Atelier showroom and explore a stunning selection of some of MSI's premier products, including:

Quartz Countertops :



Calacatta LapizaTM Midnight Majesty®

Natural Stone Countertops :



Audacia Quartzite

Cristallo Quartzite Eclipse Granite

WTM Luxury Genuine Hardwood Flooring :



LadsonTM Bramlett McCarran® Atwood

Wall Tile and Hardscaping :



Tawny Acoustic Wood Slat Panels

Natural Acoustic Wood Slat Panels Black Polished Pebbles

"We are thrilled to have our products showcased at the Atelier," said Emily Holle, Director of Trend & Design at MSI. "This is an amazing opportunity to bring designers, architects, builders, and consumers together to experience the best of MSI's luxurious product line up."

The luxe pop-up showroom is open to the public Wednesday through Friday from 11 am to 4 pm and Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm. Join MSI in celebrating luxury design at this exciting event, and find our showrooms all over the Southeast .

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for QTM Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

