Euro Systems Powers The GCC's Smart Living Surge With Advanced Home Automation Solutions

As Alexa gets busier managing over six million smart devices across homes in UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, it's clear that smart living is no longer a luxury; it's a lifestyle. From voice-activated lighting to coffee brewed on command, intelligent tech is seamlessly integrated into daily life across the region. At the forefront of this shift is Euro Systems, industry leaders in architectural system solutions, whose Smart Automation division delivers cutting-edge solutions across residential and commercial projects. With a focus on seamless interoperability, robust security, and intuitive convenience, the company is actively shaping the future of smart interiors in the GCC.

Euro Systems has been at the helm of the smart automation solutions movement in the region, with its dedicated division actively delivering advanced solutions across residential and commercial projects. As the demand for intelligent living continues to surge, the momentum shows no signs of slowing. According to a report by Statista , the GCC Smart Home market is expected to reach USD 859.6 million in revenue by the end of 2025, growing at an annual rate of 10.01% (CAGR 2025–2029), resulting in a projected market volume of USD 1.3 billion by 2029.

Driven by government smart city initiatives, rising energy costs, and a growing appetite for tech-integrated lifestyles, consumers are actively seeking systems that are secure, user-friendly, and scalable. Euro Systems smart solutions meet this demand with intuitive control over lighting, temperature, appliances, and security, all accessible via smartphone or voice command.

“Smart home automation is no longer a futuristic concept; it is the new standard for modern living,” said Abrar Khazi, Group Business Development Manager at Euro Systems .“With the GCC's residential and commercial infrastructure expanding at an unprecedented pace, especially across urban and suburban developments, integrated smart living solutions are becoming a critical value-add for homeowners and developers alike.”

From apartments and villas to commercial office spaces, Euro Systems Home Automation Solutions delivers seamless integration with a wide variety of platforms, including Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings . The systems support leading smart appliances and AV systems, allowing users to tailor their smart living environment with plug-and-play ease.

The technology enables homeowners and businesses to:



Automate lighting, climate control, and curtains

Enhance security through encrypted surveillance and access systems

Boost energy efficiency by optimizing appliance usage Integrate with smart entertainment systems for home cinema setups

In collaboration with globally trusted names such as Lutron, Control4, KNX, and Ekinex, Euro Systems is curating a comprehensive smart living ecosystem, offering everything from ELV (Extra Low Voltage) solutions, and commercial automation to luxury home cinema experiences tailored for modern lifestyles.

This strategic expansion smart automation solutions reflects Euro Systems broader vision of enhancing how people live, work, and interact with their spaces. As the region embraces a more connected, energy-efficient, and design-forward way of living, Euro Systems is well-positioned to shape the future of smart living in the region.

About Euro Systems®:

Euro Systems® has grown to become one of the leading companies in the industry. With a present-day facility in the United Kingdom, we also have our presence in the Middle East in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and KSA having our production facilities and showrooms. Our global organisation is at the forefront of design and innovation. It has secured and completed some of the industry's most prestigious projects. Our motto“Design with Passion” is deeply engrained within our mission to provide distinctive, high-end solutions to the architectural & design community.

Our innovative and passionate engineers constantly strive to create new systems, including architectural glazing systems, Solange specialty shading and skylight shading systems. Our products are in line with current market trends. At the same time, our experienced sales and installation teams complete jobs to the highest standards achievable. What distinguishes Euro Systems® is that we manufacture, supply, and install bespoke systems globally. Our product range and services make it easier for clients to deal with a single source for all their requirements.

