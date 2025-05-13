Thiam Steps Down Amid Mounting Legal And Political Pressure

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Tidjane Thiam has resigned as leader of Côte d'Ivoire's Democratic Party , marking a significant shift in the country's political landscape ahead of the October 2025 presidential election. His departure follows a series of legal challenges and internal party disputes that have cast uncertainty over his political future.

Thiam, a former CEO of Credit Suisse and a prominent figure in international finance, assumed leadership of the PDCI-RDA in December 2023 with overwhelming support, securing 96.5% of the vote. His candidacy was seen as a rejuvenation of the party, aiming to challenge the long-standing dominance of President Alassane Ouattara's ruling party.

However, Thiam's presidential ambitions encountered a significant obstacle when an Ivorian court ruled him ineligible to run for office. The court cited his French citizenship at the time of his registration on the electoral roll, despite his renunciation of French nationality in February 2025. The ruling, based on Article 48 of the Ivorian Nationality Code, is final and not subject to appeal. Thiam criticized the decision as a politically motivated attempt to sideline a viable opposition candidate.

The court's decision has been met with criticism from various quarters, including a group of prominent academics who warned that disqualifying Thiam undermines democratic integrity and risks triggering instability in the country. They highlighted the irony of the situation, drawing parallels to President Ouattara's own past challenges with electoral eligibility.

Internally, the PDCI-RDA has been grappling with divisions over Thiam's leadership. Some party members initiated legal proceedings to remove him from the party's presidency, arguing that his previous dual nationality and insufficient tenure within the party's political bureau violated internal regulations. These internal disputes have further complicated the party's efforts to present a united front in the upcoming election.

Thiam's resignation leaves the PDCI-RDA at a crossroads, as it seeks to identify a new leader capable of galvanizing support and mounting a credible challenge to the ruling party. The party's ability to navigate this transition and maintain cohesion will be critical in the lead-up to the October election.

The broader political context in Côte d'Ivoire remains tense, with concerns about democratic backsliding and the potential for electoral unrest. Thiam's exit from the political stage underscores the challenges facing opposition parties in a political environment where legal and institutional mechanisms can be leveraged to limit competition.

