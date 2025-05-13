Winnebago Industries Named One Of America’S Most Trustworthy Companies By Newsweek For 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for 2025 . This marks the second consecutive year that Winnebago Industries has earned this distinction, reinforcing the company's commitment to integrity, quality, and customer trust. The Newsweek rankings are based on an independent survey of more than 25,000 U.S. consumers, assessing companies on key pillars of trust: customer trust, employee trust and investor trust.

“At Winnebago Industries, we believe that trust is built through unwavering dedication to our employees, customers and communities,” said President and CEO, Michael Happe.“We are proud to again be recognized as one of the America's most trustworthy companies. This recognition reflects our continued focus on delivering high-quality products, fostering a strong workplace culture, and acting as a strong corporate partner with our key stakeholders.”

At Winnebago Industries, trust is more than earned – it's built in the company's DNA. From a culture rooted in innovation and quality craftmanship to a focus on excellence and community impact, Winnebago Industries is guided by a set of core values:



Do the Right Thing – Winnebago Industries operates with a long-term view, committed to responsible growth that benefit shareholders, communities, and future generations. Environmental stewardship and ethical governance play a significant role in the company's forward momentum as well as a focus on operating with integrity and accountability.

Put People First – The communities where it operates and the stakeholders the company serves are at the center of everything the company does. Winnebago Industries invests in workforce development and safety, belonging and access programs, and supports numerous local initiatives. Leadership believes a value-driven culture leads to a stronger, more resilient organization. Be the Best – With an eye on quality, design and user experience, Winnebago Industries continually pushes the boundaries of what outdoor travel can look and feel like. Whether it's advanced battery systems and power solutions or more accessible RV layouts, innovation is customer-centric and achieving winning results is the company's North star.



In addition to being named one of“America's Most Trustworthy Companies,” Winnebago Industries was also named one of Newsweek's“Most Responsible Companies in America for 2025 .” The company's sixth-annual Corporate Responsibility Report showcases its progress in environmental sustainability, ethical business conduct and community impact.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit .

Media Contact: Daniel Sullivan ...