Exiger And Axios Host 'Building The Future - AI, Trade, And The New Rules Of Power,' Featuring Top Defense And Elected Officials

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The event will feature Fortune 500 CXOs, policymakers and thought leaders including:



Hon. Daniel Driscoll , 26th U.S. Secretary of the Army

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen , Senate Foreign Relations Ranking Committee and Armed Services Committee Member

Rep. John Moolenaar , China Select Committee Chair, House Appropriations Committee Member

Kirsten Hillman , Ambassador of Canada to the U.S. Brandon Daniels , Exiger CEO

The in-person and livestreamed event will feature mainstage remarks, kicking off at 5:00 pm ET, and two breakout panels, "The Future of Global Defense Industry Innovation" and "The Future of a Robust Health Care Supply Chain." An elevated networking reception will follow formal programming, from 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm ET, hosted in partnership with cross-partisan organization With Honor .

Remarks and panels will be facilitated by:



Mike Allen , Axios Co-founder

Courtenay Brown , Axios Senior Economics Reporter

Colin Demarest, Axios Defense Reporter Hans Nichols, Axios Political Reporter

"Building the Future: AI, Trade, and the New Rules of Power" offers a timely and critical forum to address AI's transformative impact on the economy, defense, and the private sector. Convening experts alongside key decision makers, the event sets the stage for frank conversation and bold action from industry leaders and policymakers to accelerate the future faster. To request an invitation to the event and networking reception, visit . Access to the livestream will be made available closer to the day of the event at .

Following Wednesday's event, Exiger is co-sponsoring "Wear Blue: Run to Remember " alongside With Honor and bipartisan veteran members of Congress in the For Country Caucus and With Honor Action Senate Alliance. Honoring the service and sacrifice of the American military in advance of Memorial Day, all are welcome and asked to wear blue to show their support during the run/walk on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Participants should meet at the Lincoln Memorial at 6:00 am ET.

