FAVO Capital Announces Participation In The D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC: FAVO) ("FAVO Capital" or the "Company"), a leading provider of revenue-based funding solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced that it will participate in the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference, where Shaun Quin, President of FAVO Capital, will engage with potential investors and highlight the Company's growth strategy and market opportunities.

Conference Details:



Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Location: New York City Venue: The Plaza Hotel

“We are looking forward to engaging with potential investors and learning what exactly the industry is looking for in a company about to IPO”. Said Vincent Napolitano, CEO of FAVO Capital, he added,“We believe this platform will showcase the company to new and potential investors.”

The D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference is a premier event bringing together emerging growth issuers and institutional investors. With approximately seventy-five companies presenting and hundreds of institutional investors in attendance, the conference provides FAVO Capital with a platform to showcase its innovative funding solutions and engage directly with the investment community.

"We are excited to participate in the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference," said Shaun Quin, President of FAVO Capital. "This event is an excellent opportunity for us to connect with investors, share our strategy, and highlight our growth story as we embark towards an uplisting."

Investors attending the conference are encouraged to reach out to FAVO Capital to arrange one-on-one meetings with the Company's management team.

About FAVO Capital, Inc.

FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC: FAVO) is a private credit firm specializing in alternative financing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the United States. Since its inception, FAVO Capital has supported more than 10,000 businesses. FAVO Capital is committed to financial transparency, sustainable growth, and empowering SMBs with flexible funding solutions. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the company also has operations in New York and the Dominican Republic.

For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, projections, estimates, and expectations regarding future trends, financial performance, and operational strategies. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," or similar expressions.

These statements are based on the company's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions, regulatory developments, competition, economic conditions, and the company's ability to execute its business strategy.

Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

FAVO Capital, Inc.

4300 N University Drive

D-105

Lauderhill, FL 33351

Investor Relations:

Scott McGowan

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Phone: 310.299.1717

...