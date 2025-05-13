Hidden Foods Co. Introduces Sprinkle Cake Pancake & Muffin Mix: A Wholesome Celebration In Every Bite

Hidden Foods Co.'s Sprinkle Cake Pancake Mix brings healthy fun and flavor to the breakfast table

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hidden Foods Co., a family-focused brand known for crafting delicious and nutritious shelf stable products, is delighted to unveil its latest creation: the Sprinkle Cake Pancake & Muffin Mix. This festive new offering combines the joy of colorful sprinkles with the company's signature nutrient packed blend, delivering a fun and health-conscious option for families seeking better-for-you breakfast and snack choices.Hidden Foods Co.'s Sprinkle Cake Pancake Mix brings fun and flavor to the breakfast table with naturally dyed sprinkles and a delicious cake-like taste kids love. Made with wholesome ingredients like oat flour, flaxseed, and a hidden blend of fruits and vegetables, this“just add water” mix delivers tasty, feel-good pancakes and muffins with no added sugar."We're excited to bring a touch of celebration to everyday meals," said Kendra Matthews, Founder and CEO of Hidden Foods Co. "Our Sprinkle Cake Mix offers a fun twist on traditional pancakes and muffins, without compromising on the quality ingredients our customers expect."Founded in 2022 by entrepreneur and mother Kendra Matthews, Hidden Foods Co. was born from a deeply personal mission: to create convenient, health-forward foods that appeal to both adults and picky eaters alike. Today, Hidden Foods offers an ever expanding product line of pancake mixes and sauces crafted to deliver comfort food favorites with a healthy twist. Its Homestyle Marinara and Ragu sauces are packed with pureed vegetables-including carrots, beets, spinach, and kidney beans-offering a flavorful, nutrient-rich twist on classic pasta sauces. The brand's“just add water” pancake mixes, available in Homestyle, Gluten-Free Homestyle, Cinnamon Churro, Sprinkle Cake, and Chocolate Chip varieties, are crafted with flaxseed, ground oats, and a proprietary blend of hidden fruits and vegetables. Each serving delivers 50% of the recommended daily value of vitamins A, B, C, D, and E, along with 4 grams of fiber and 10 grams of protein. With no added sugar and natural sweetness from banana powder and monk fruit, Hidden Foods pancakes are as wholesome as they are craveable.The Sprinkle Cake Pancake & Muffin Mix is now available on Amazon and grocery retailers throughout California and Washington. Customers can also visit the company's website at to purchase directly, or find their nearest grocery retailer through the store locator.About Hidden Foods Co.Established in 2022, Hidden Foods Co. creates nourishing, delicious food products rooted in tradition and guided by a modern understanding of family nutrition. Founded by Kendra Vallone Matthews-a dedicated mom and proud Sicilian granddaughter-the company is committed to offering convenient, better-for-you comfort foods that are designed for kids and loved by everyone. Hidden Foods is redefining how families eat-one flavorful, veggie-powered bite at a time.

