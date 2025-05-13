Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2 Day Clinical Trial Monitoring Virtual Training Course: Hybrid Approaches Gain Ground Amid Regulatory And Pandemic-Driven Shifts (July 21-22, 2025)


2025-05-13 11:32:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This highly interactive course, which includes group discussions, ensures that monitors not only understand the importance of compliance with the latest GCP standards but also gain insights into how new monitoring approaches are shaping the future of clinical trials.

Dublin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Monitoring Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will benefit those involved in the monitoring of clinical trials, including new and soon-to-be monitors. This will also be an ideal refresher including how monitoring has changed because of the pandemic and those responsible for oversight of monitors.

With regulatory inspectors increasingly finding GCP issues with monitoring clinical trials, it is becoming even more important for the biopharmaceutical industry, study sites, and CROs to employ efficient and accurate strategies for monitoring clinical trials.

Also, the global COVID-19 pandemic has changed the ways clinical trials are monitored and resulted in remote and centralized monitoring techniques at the forefront of monitoring. This has created an environment that requires monitors to not only purely focus on site visits. Regulatory authorities promote these alternative ways of monitoring trial data and the future is likely to include a more hybrid monitoring approach.

Benefits of attending

  • Ensure GCP compliance for monitoring clinical trials including during Covid and monitoring approaches for the future
  • Evaluate the development of monitoring plans through protocol analysis for remote risk management
  • Discuss tools and risk evaluation approaches for remote monitoring
  • Ensure appropriate site selection, initiation, monitoring, and close out visits are carried out including during a pandemic
  • Review sponsor and CRO oversight of monitors

Certifications:

  • CPD: 12 hours for your records
  • Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

  • Monitors
  • Clinical research associates (CRA)
  • Clinical trial managers
  • Study coordinators
  • Project managers
  • Research nurses
  • Study site assistants
  • Those responsible for oversight of monitoring
  • Investigators seeking to move into clinical trial monitoring

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

ICH GCP R3 Compliance considerations for monitoring clinical trials for the future

  • What is the role of the monitor/CRA to comply with GCP and changes as a result of the pandemic and technological advances?
  • The monitoring role in the context of having a quality system for clinical trials
  • ICH E6R3 and update and impact on monitoring

Site selection

  • Criteria for selecting suitable sites
  • Site Feasibility Assessment

Site initiation

  • Preparing for site initiation
  • Agenda and content of site initiation visit report to comply with GCP
  • Risks of inappropriate site initiation & resulting issues

Monitoring visit procedures

  • Preparing for site monitoring
  • Important consideration during SDV and virtual clinical trials
  • Identifying issues and developing solutions
  • Monitoring visit report to comply with GCP

Day 2

Study close-out visits

  • Preparing for site closure
  • Final preparing of documentation and entering data
  • Content of closeout visit and follow-up to comply with GCP

Planning Patient recruitment strategies

  • Optimising recruitment to clinical trials
  • Common recruitment problems in clinical trials and how these may be managed

Oversight of monitoring

  • Co-monitoring visits including by the sponsor and CRO management
  • Preparing a sponsor monitoring oversight visit
  • Follow-up with the monitor/CRO

GCP, documentation and archiving

  • Requirements of the GCP Inspectors
  • TMF considerations

Reporting serious breaches and preventing fraud: what monitors need to know

  • What are the signs a monitor should look for serious breaches and fraud?
  • What actions should the monitor take?
  • How to report serious breaches

Preparing for audit and inspection visits to comply with GCP

  • How to prepare effectively for a study site audit and/or regulatory inspection
  • What do QA departments and inspectors look for?
  • A brief review of regulatory authority inspections findings

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

