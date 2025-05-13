Gilroy Gardens Salutes Military And First Responder Heroes On Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend at Gilroy Gardens Theme Park

Water Oasis at Gilroy Gardens

Balloon Flight ride at Gilroy Gardens

Free admission and discounted tickets at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park during the“Salute to Heroes” on Memorial Day Weekend (May 24-26)

GILROY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park plans to honor active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and their families during a three-day“Salute to Heroes” celebration on Memorial Day Weekend (May 24-26, 2025).Active-duty military, veterans, and first responders get free admission to the park all weekend long and can also purchase 50% general admission tickets for up to six guests. A valid ID is required at the front gate to claim these special offers.Visitors are also encouraged to bring in an 8-ounce or larger sunscreen to donate to deployed military-and receive $25 off general admission (for up to six guests). The sunscreen will be included in military care packages in partnership with Operation Gratitude.Gilroy Gardens also partners with WeSalute to offer year-round discounts to active duty or retired military, veterans, guards, reservists, or immediate family members. Those tickets are available for any public operating day via the WeSalute online portal.Memorial Day Weekend is also the unofficial“kickoff to summer,” and Water Oasis and Lakeside Splash, the park's popular water play areas, will be open for super-splashy fun in the sun. In addition to the park's 40+ rides and attractions, there will be patriotic-themed craft stations and backyard games like Jenga, Bag Toss and Ladder Toss. The weekend is also the last chance for guests to enjoy the Gilroy Gardens 25th Anniversary Celebration and live musical show in the Lakeside Amphitheater (ending May 26).Families looking for an overnight adventure can pitch their tents during the Memorial Day Weekend Movie Camp Night (Sunday to Monday, May 25-26) and enjoy a screening of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Sunday night before sleeping under the stars and waking up to a full day of fun in the park on Monday.The Memorial Day Weekend“Salute to Heroes” at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park takes place on Saturday, Sunday and Monday (May 24, 25 & 26) from 10:00am to 6:00pm. Tickets and Memberships can be purchased online at GilroyGardens .###About Gilroy Gardens Family Theme ParkGilroy Gardens Family Theme Park is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and California's only horticultural theme park. Founded by Michael Bonfante, the park offers a unique family experience centered around trees and plants with an emphasis on local history. The park features over 40 rides and attractions and more than 10,000 trees, including the world-famous Circus Trees, as well as special events throughout the year. Gilroy Gardens is celebrating its 25th year in 2025. For more information, visit GilroyGardens.

Trevor Wilson

Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park

+1 408-840-7185

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.