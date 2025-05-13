3Rd Annual Flores Flamencas Festival Brings Spanish Music, Dance And Cuisine To Montgomery County

Spanish festival in Maryland flyer

Torcuart to produce a free one-day festival at Cabin John Regional Park inspired by southern Spain's vibrant culture.

- Manuel SánchezWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On June 1, families from all over Maryland, D.C. and Virginia will enjoy a third edition of Flores Flamencas on the forested grounds of Cabin John Regional Park in Montgomery County. Taking inspiration from Andalusian festivals that celebrate the energizing colors of springtime blooms, Flores Flamencas will run from 11 AM to 6 PM and feature the following:. Two stages with live performances of flamenco music and dance featuring esteemed local and visiting artists including: Anneta Hertwig, Mariana Gatto, Alma Dance, Natalia Monteleon, Furia Flamenca, Edwin Aparicio, Downtown Tumbao and Coro Torcuart, directed by Israel Lozano.. Delicious tapas and paella dishes along with refreshing sangría and Spanish beer.. Sevillanas for all! Dance lessons and a Sevillanas DJ at a grounds shelter for spontaneous participation in one of Spain's beloved traditional folk dances.. Festival crafts for kids, including traditional paper-flower making in bold, bright colors.With support from Montgomery Parks, this year's Flores Flamencas is expected to exceed last year's attendance of 1500.This festive event is free, with food and beverage tickets available for purchase.“We are thrilled to bring back what's becoming a tradition,” says president Manual Sánchez.“It's our largest event of the year designed for families and friends to relax and enjoy a taste of Spain's hugely popular springtime street festivals.”Event InformationWHENJune 1, 202511am - 6pmWHERECabin John Regional Park7400 Tuckerman Ln, BethesdaTICKETSTo pre-order food and beverage tickets (highly recommended), visit Torcuart Flores Flamencas .INFO AT A GLANCE. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and/or lawn chairs. Free parking available on park premisesFor more information about the venue, visit Cabin John Regional Park online .Event SponsorsThe 3rd Annual Flores Flamencas Festival is generously sponsored by: Montgomery Parks, Gala Hispanic Theater, Pompeian Olive Oil, Burger Fi, Yofre Zambrano, Opy Studio Creativo, Paquito Jamón Experience, Mahou and Cranes Spanish Kaiseki.About TorcuartTorcuArt was established in 2020 to promote classical Flamenco and Spanish Guitar and associated disciplines, including dance, song, poetry and visual arts, in the United States by organizing performances, conferences, workshops and other activities that bring together artists, students and the general public. Our goal is to expand the audience and foster an interconnected community of lovers of these art forms while also preserving and disseminating the legacy of Maestro Torcuato Zamora. To learn more, visit TorcuartInterviews available.

