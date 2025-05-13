Mpact Capital Launches SEC-Registered RIA To Bridge Digital Assets And Real-World Impact Investing

- Marcus Martin, CIO & Managing Partner of MPact CapitalCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MPact Capital (MPC), LLC has launched as an SEC-registered Investment Advisor (RIA) purpose-built to leverage digital asset infrastructure and unlock scalable institutional investments in real-world impact assets. Starting with affordable and workforce housing, and small business and community lending, MPact Capital is creating new pathways for capital to flow into the home ownership economy. The firm believes RIAs are uniquely positioned to serve as trusted on-ramps for institutional, municipal and accredited investors seeking exposure to custom impact solutions by leveraging digital assets and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).MPC's platform offers three primary service lines: Asset Management, Investment Management, and Capital Markets Solutions-each designed for scalable, impact-driven investing across affordable and workforce housing, small business lending, and community lending. To support these services, MPC is leveraging leading digital asset infrastructure and protocols - including ZeroBeta, whose digital portfolio management system BlueShift will power MPC's investment operations, Avalanche , Kadena , Hedera , and Ownera. Also key to MPC's mandate and focus is its partnership with Homium, a blockchain-enabled platform offering down payment assistance through shared appreciation.“Digital assets aren't the future - they're the now,” said Marcus Martin, CIO & Managing Partner of MPact Capital.“We're building MPC to leverage this technology to transform how capital flows to impactful, community-focused real-world projects.”“These strategic partnerships are foundational to our approach,” said Milena Kohlhofer, COO and Head of Digital Financial Infrastructure at MPact Capital.“By working closely with some of the most trusted and innovative platforms, we're creating a modern, interoperable platform that enables our clients to engage with real-world impact investments through a secure, compliant, and efficient digital framework.”MPC believes that Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) will play a critical role in bridging traditional finance with the digital asset ecosystem. As fiduciaries with varying discretion, RIAs are ideally suited to guide clients through this transition while delivering increased liquidity, transparency, and access to high-impact investment opportunities.“For impact-focused investors and municipal clients, digital asset infrastructure not only ensures the integrity of impact data but also enhances cost efficiency and risk management across tailored investment portfolios,” said Amari Sherrill, Head of Fund Operations & RWA Trading at MPC.MPC Key Services:- Impact Asset Management: MPC manages AUM for institutional and accredited investors through customizable Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs), derived from its Core Housing Impact Fund (CHIF). The CHIF portfolio includes public and private credit and transforms single-family homeownership into an investable institutional asset via Shared Appreciation Mortgages (SAMs).- Impact Capital Markets Strategies: MPC advises sponsors and originators on structuring scalable, market-based liquidity solutions - particularly for housing access and small business lending. The team brings decades of experience across capital markets, structured finance, and tokenized assets.- Digital Asset Integration: By working with leading digital infrastructure partners, MPC delivers advisory and execution capabilities for digital asset tokenization, decentralized finance structuring, and capital markets innovation - all designed for secure and compliant investment flows.- Impact Investment Management: MPC also manages funds pre- and post-capital markets events, ensuring seamless capital deployment into vetted projects and funds.MPC serves a broad institutional client base, including Housing Finance Authorities (HFAs), municipalities, banks, financial institutions, corporates, foundations, nonprofits, faith-based organizations, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and digital asset firms.“We're entering a new era where the lines between traditional and digital finance are disappearing, allowing for efficiency and transparency which benefits those in the communities we serve,” added Martin.“MPact Capital is building the infrastructure and solutions to bring both worlds together - with RIAs as the trusted conduit, to deliver custom impact solutions across the ownership economy.”

Milena Kohlhofer

MPact Capital

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.