Maruchan Introduces NEW GOLD Spicy Tonkotsu To Premium Instant Ramen Line

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new Spicy Tonkotsu variety features Maruchan's revolutionary air-dried noodles that deliver an unmatched restaurant-quality texture. By dehydrating the noodles with air-dry technology rather than cooking in oil, Maruchan creates a noodle texture, chew, and mouthfeel that mimics the type of noodles served at ramen restaurants. Each package includes a special seasoning blend rooted in Japanese tradition, creating a bold broth that honors classic Japanese ramen craftsmanship while adding a customizable spicy element.

"We're thrilled to introduce Spicy Tonkotsu to our premium GOLD collection," said Katelyn Stokes, Marketing Director at Maruchan. "Our market research consistently showed that ramen enthusiasts were craving more bold, spicy options that don't compromise on authenticity. This new flavor is the perfect response to the growing trend of consumers seeking more adventurous flavor profiles in their at-home dining."

This launch follows the successful expansion of Maruchan GOLD earlier this year, which saw the brand's existing Soy Sauce and Spicy Miso varieties reach more than 1,500 Walmart locations across the United States. Since its initial debut in 2019, the GOLD line has consistently attracted consumers seeking convenient yet premium meal solutions that don't compromise on taste or quality.

Maruchan GOLD Spicy Tonkotsu is available now on Amazon in 5-pack bundles, with anticipated expanded retailer availability later this year. Meanwhile, GOLD Soy Sauce and GOLD Spicy Miso continue to be available in Walmart stores nationwide, as well as through Amazon and Instacart .

About Maruchan

Maruchan Inc ., established in 1953 by Japanese visionary Kazuo Mori, revolutionized the instant ramen industry with a mission to create convenient, affordable noodles for everyone. After success in Japan, Maruchan began U.S. production in Irvine, California in 1977, where they perfected classics like Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup and Instant Lunch. Today, Maruchan operates manufacturing facilities across America, continuously expanding their lineup with innovative flavors and product offerings that inspire ramen recipes. Maruchan believes in bringing people together through the joy of noodles, creating moments where families and friends can share a warm, satisfying meal. Their commitment to quality ensures every bowl delivers the same delicious experience.

In the U.S., Maruchan Inc. develops and markets a variety of products, including Maruchan Ramen Noodle SoupTM, Maruchan Ramen BowlsTM, Maruchan YakisobaTM, Maruchan Instant LunchTM, Maruchan Rice Bowls, Maruchan Wonton Ramen Noodle Soup Bowls, and Maruchan GOLDTM.

