UN Cautions About U.S. Deportation Policies
(MENAFN) The United Nations' top human rights official expressed "deep concern" on Tuesday regarding the mass expulsion of foreign nationals by the United States, particularly those being transferred to third-party nations instead of their countries of origin.
The official cautioned that this approach might contravene established global human rights principles.
Based on official figures, between January 20 and April 29, approximately 142,000 people were expelled from the US.
Included in this group were at least 245 Venezuelans and nearly 30 Salvadorans, who were sent to El Salvador.
Many of these deportees are believed to be confined in the infamous high-security detention facility, CECOT.
Volker Turk, in a formal statement, asserted, "This situation raises serious concerns regarding a wide array of rights that are fundamental to both US and international law - rights to due process, to be protected from arbitrary detention, to equality before the law, to be protected from exposure to torture or other irreparable harm in other States, and to an effective remedy."
His remarks emphasize potential breaches of multiple legal safeguards.
Reportedly, these people were expelled under the Alien Enemies Act, labeled as suspected gang members, and are currently being held without access to legal assistance or family communication.
The statement further indicated that many were unaware of the US authorities' plan to deport them to a different nation, that "many did not have access to a lawyer and that they were effectively unable to challenge the lawfulness of their removal before being flown out of the US."
