Insignia Capital Group Portfolio Company Chocolate Works Announces Acquisition Of Thompson Chocolate

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chocolate Works, a leading manufacturer of branded and private label chocolate products, today announced the acquisition of Thompson Chocolate, a Meriden, Connecticut based manufacturer of specialty and foil-wrapped chocolate novelties.

Founded in 1879, Thompson has a longstanding legacy as a manufacturer for some of the most respected chocolate brands and retailers in the world. Thompson's high-quality foil-wrapping capabilities across a wide variety of chocolate formats is unique in the U.S. market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Thompson to the Chocolate Works platform," said Chocolate Works Founder and Vice Chairman Joe Whaley. "Thompson significantly expands our private label and co-manufacturing production capabilities and expands our branded offerings, creating new opportunities to deliver exceptional value and quality to retailers and consumers. Steve and his team share our passion for innovation and commitment to exceptional client service."

Thompson CEO Steve Gollob is an experienced executive with a record of success in the confectionary space. Steve has expanded Thompson's capacity and product portfolio while building upon the company's centuries-old tradition of providing customers with high quality, delicious chocolate products. "We're incredibly excited to join forces with the Chocolate Works organization. This partnership enables us to continue delivering for our clients while expanding our offerings to include bars, truffles cocoa bombs, and enrobed chocolate snacks in a wide range of packaging formats."

Thompson follows Moonstruck Chocolate as Chocolate Works' second add-on acquisition. The combination represents a major step forward in the development of a best-in-class specialty chocolate platform with a comprehensive range of product development and manufacturing capabilities for Fortune 500 customers and emerging brands alike.

The acquisition was facilitated by Insignia Capital Group.

About Chocolate Works

Chocolate Works, a portfolio company of Insignia Capital Partners, manufactures chocolate bars, truffles, cocoa bombs, enrobed desserts, and other specialty sweets with a bi-coastal footprint in Long Island, New York and Portland, Oregon. Chocolate Works is known for its ability to offer a diverse range of on-trend products, concepts, and packaging to its customers. To learn more, visit

About Thompson Chocolate

Founded in 1879, Thompson Chocolate is one of America's first chocolate companies. The company manufactures a broad range of chocolate products, including unique foil-wrapped shapes, small pieces, coins and bark in multiple packaging and display formats. Thompson serves a customer base including some of the largest and most admired brands, distributors and retailers in the country. To learn more, visit

SOURCE Insignia Capital Group

