Alphasense Solidifies Leadership In Enterprise Intelligence As The AI Platform Of Choice For The Enterprise

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In a world where enterprise data volumes are doubling each year, AlphaSense transforms fragmented, siloed information into decision-ready insights. By unifying internal data with the world's largest premium content library and powering it with purpose-built Generative AI, AlphaSense delivers unmatched precision and speed.

AlphaSense announced record-breaking momentum, solidifying its role as the standard for AI-powered market intelligence.

Over the past year, AlphaSense has more than doubled its Enterprise Intelligence customer base, while significantly enhancing its infrastructure, data pipelines, and AI capabilities. These advancements have enabled the seamless onboarding of over 150 new logos to the Enterprise Intelligence suite, with users getting up and running almost instantly through intuitive self-serve ingestion and intelligent document tagging. Strategic investments like these are fueling explosive growth in AlphaSense's Enterprise Intelligence business, which is on track to grow 6x in 2025 – driven by surging demand for AI-powered market intelligence and integrated internal data solutions.

"Enterprise data is the crown jewel of Generative AI – but unlocking its value requires more than access. It demands a trusted platform engineered to understand, analyze, and deliver actionable intelligence at enterprise scale," said Stephen Lynch, EVP & GM of Enterprise Business at AlphaSense. "With over a decade of experience powering the world's top financial institutions and corporations, AlphaSense is delivering robust AI capabilities to thousands of clients. Our platform combines domain-trained AI, the broadest collection of business, financial, and internal content, and end-to-end workflow coverage – so our clients can go from discovery to decision faster, with full confidence in every insight."

Key milestones fueling AlphaSense's Enterprise Intelligence growth:



Deepening Market Adoption : Growth has been especially strong among Hedge Funds, Asset Management, Private Equity, and Investment Banking firms. Within these organizations – and across the broader customer base – platform usage continues to deepen across strategy, finance, investor relations, competitive intelligence, and market research teams.

Breakthrough Product Innovation : Significant advances in AlphaSense's proprietary Generative AI capabilities, delivering context-rich insights, reducing time-to-answer, and empowering users to make faster, more confident decisions.

Unrivaled Content Leadership : AlphaSense now hosts over 500 million premium, high-value documents, with more than 300,000 new pieces added daily – cementing its position as the most comprehensive content platform for business and financial professionals.

Seamless Internal Data Integration : AlphaSense's platform now supports frictionless ingestion and intelligent semantic tagging of clients' enterprise content, enabling customers to surface proprietary and external insights side by side – at scale. Best-in-Class Security & Control : Built with enterprise-grade security architecture, including BYOK (Bring Your Own Key) encryption, private cloud deployment options, permission mirroring, and granular role-based access controls-giving organizations full control over their data and access protocols.

"What sets AlphaSense apart isn't just what we offer – it's the depth of experience behind how we deliver," continued Lynch. "For over a decade, we've helped the world's top financial institutions turn fragmented data into actionable intelligence. Our platform acts like a supercharged AI-powered analyst with years of domain expertise – capable of instantly searching, analyzing, and summarizing insights across external and internal content seamlessly in one place. It's everything knowledge workers need, in one secure, scalable solution."

Over the past year, AlphaSense has accelerated its market leadership: acquired Tegus for $930M positioning the company as the most comprehensive source of expert-first, enterprise-ready insights in the market; expanded its generative AI suite with Generative Search and Generative Grid ; established a partnership with industry-leading AI chipmaker Cerebras ; and reached $400M in ARR and exceeded 6,000 enterprise customers .

About AlphaSense

The world's most sophisticated companies rely on AlphaSense to remove uncertainty from decision-making. With market intelligence and search built on proven AI, AlphaSense delivers insights that matter from content you can trust. Our universe of public and private content includes equity research, company filings, event transcripts, expert calls, news, trade journals, and clients' own research content. Founded in 2011, AlphaSense is headquartered in New York City with over 2,000 people across the globe and offices in the U.S., U.K., Finland, India, Singapore, Canada, and Ireland. For more information, please visit .

