Global Telesurgery Market Share & Size, Growth, Industry Trends Emergen Research

Government funding and support for telemedicine are the two main drivers behind the telesurgery market expansion

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Emergen Research's latest market research report, titled Global Telesurgery Market , provides estimated market size and shares, latest industry trends, global market growth rates, key drivers and opportunities, constraints, product segmentation, and major market players. Cost structure, market size, competitive landscape, product portfolio and specifications, and company profiles.

This report is a fair prototype of the Telesurgery industry containing an in-depth study of the global Telesurgery market. This report serves as a valuable source of data and information related to this industry. It covers various industry aspects with a particular focus on market scope and application areas. The report identifies the fundamental business strategies adopted by industry experts and offers an insightful study on the value chains and distribution channels of the global market. The report authors have also analyzed current industry trends, growth potential, current overview, and market limitations.

The Telesurgery Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 2215.5 million in 2024 to USD 8758.0 million in 2033, at a CAGR of 16.50%. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, advancements in telecommunication technologies such as 5G, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in surgical procedures. Telesurgery enables surgeons to perform operations remotely, providing access to specialized surgical care in underserved and remote areas, thereby improving patient outcomes and expanding the reach of healthcare services.

Market Drivers and Growth Factors

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the global shortage of specialized surgeons, is driving the demand for telesurgery solutions. Advancements in robotic surgical systems and the increasing adoption of telemedicine are further propelling market growth. For instance, the successful implementation of remote surgeries using 5G networks and robotic systems in countries like China and India demonstrates the potential of telesurgery to revolutionize surgical care delivery.

Challenges in the Telesurgery Market

Despite significant growth prospects, the telesurgery market faces challenges such as high initial costs of robotic surgical systems, concerns over data security and patient privacy, and the need for robust telecommunication infrastructure. Additionally, regulatory hurdles and the requirement for specialized training for healthcare professionals may impede the widespread adoption of telesurgery technologies.

Market Segmentation Insights

The market is segmented based on component, application, end-user, and region:

Component: The system segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for a revenue of USD 1,346.9 million. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of advanced robotic systems in surgical procedures.

Application: Telesurgery is increasingly being utilized in various surgical specialties, including urology, gynecology, orthopedic, and general surgery, owing to its precision and minimally invasive nature.

End-User: Hospitals held the largest revenue share in 2023, driven by the integration of telesurgery systems to enhance surgical capabilities and patient care. Ambulatory surgical centers are anticipated to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for outpatient surgical procedures.

Regional Outlook

North America: Dominated the telesurgery market in 2023, accounting for 51.6% of the global revenue, owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of innovative technologies, and favorable reimbursement policies.

Europe: Held a significant market share, with countries like Germany, the UK, and France leading in the adoption of telesurgery technologies, supported by robust healthcare systems and ongoing investments in medical technology innovation.

Asia Pacific: Expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by rapid economic growth, increasing healthcare investments, and improving healthcare infrastructure in countries like China, India, and Japan.

Telesurgery Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The telesurgery market is highly competitive. The top players are Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, and Medtronic. All these companies dominate the landscape due to their advanced robotic surgery systems and telesurgery platforms.

As the industry grows, several emerging players innovate in telecommunication and surgical robotics, all of which are backed by increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

The market has an opportunity for growth with healthy support from the government and also with increasing healthcare investment globally, especially in regions like North America and Asia-Pacific.

In June 2024, SS Innovations unveiled the SSI Mantra 3, the latest evolution of their surgical robotic system. The SSI Mantra 3 is equipped with five robotic arms and a 3D HD headset that offers enhanced vision, ensuring precision and control during surgeries. This advancement further cements the company's position in the telesurgery market.

Some of the key companies in the global Telesurgery market include:

Intuitive Surgical

Sina Robotics & Medical Innovators Co, Ltd

Asensus Surgical US, Inc.

SS Innovations International Inc.

RIVERFIELD Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

MicroPort

Telesurgery Market Segmentation Analysis

By Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

System

Instrument & Accessories

Services

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

General Surgery

Urological Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Others

By End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Hospital

Outpatient Facilities

Research & Academic Institution

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

