Benson Jewish Foundation Retains The Ticktin Law Group Offers Presidential Pardon & Clemency Petition Legal Services

Peter Ticktin, founder and senior partner of The Ticktin Law Group, has a distinguished legal career and has been involved in significant cases impacting national discourse. His firm is known for its commitment to justice and has a track record of advocating for clients in challenging legal landscapes.

"We are committed to supporting our donors not only through our philanthropic initiatives but also by providing access to exceptional legal resources," said William Benson, of the Benson Jewish Foundation. "Partnering with The Ticktin Law Group aligns with our mission to serve and protect the interests of our community."

"I've spent my whole life fighting for those who have been bullied and wrongfully treated. With what has been happening, at this point, one of the most important things we can do is help decent people obtain a Presidential Pardon if they are eligible. A pardon restores an individual's civil rights, including the right to vote and run for public office, and may help with obtaining licenses, bonding, and employment," said Peter Ticktin of The Ticktin Law Group.

The Benson Jewish Foundation continues its dedication to transforming lives by offering housing, education, and mental health resources to those in need. This new legal service initiative represents an expansion of the foundation's commitment to comprehensive support for its donors.

For more information about the legal services offered through this partnership and/or legal service donations please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Benson Jewish Foundation