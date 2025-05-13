Burson Home Advisors Steps In To Address Millennial Housing Crisis With Equity-Based Lease-To-Own Programs

Rent Versus Lease to Own Versus Traditional Mortgage

How Burson Home Advisors' Lease to Own programs compare

As millennials give up on homeownership, a new generation of buyers is building wealth faster-without a mortgage-with Lease-to-Own programs for only 2% down.

- Tamera NielsenRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A recent USA Today article struck a nerve with aspiring homebuyers across the country. In it, 33-year-old Brandi Ross shared what many millennials quietly believe:“I've always just thought I'm going to be a renter until I die... I think that's the mindset of a lot of millennials. We're just defeated.”With record-high home prices, student loan debt, and rising interest rates, this sense of resignation is increasingly common. According to the National Association of Realtors, Baby Boomers now represent 42% of homebuyers-vastly outpacing millennials at just 29%. And while 40–50% of Boomers can buy in cash, younger buyers are left navigating rising rents and shrinking affordability.Burson Home Advisors, a real estate consulting team serving Raleigh, NC, believes that resignation is unnecessary-and that a smarter, wealth-building path already exists.“This isn't a personal failure. It's a structural one,” said Tamera Nielsen, Broker at Pinnacle Realty Advisors and Co-Owner of Burson Home Advisors.“But the good news is: you don't have to wait for the system to fix itself to take action. Our partners' Lease-to-Own programs give buyers the ability to build wealth and equity from day one-with as little as 2% down.”Lease-to-Own : A Financially Sound Alternative to Traditional BuyingUnlike outdated rent-to-own models that left buyers vulnerable, the Lease-to-Own programs BHA facilitates with its partners are built with consumer protections, flexible timelines, and immediate equity growth. These programs are designed to serve first-time buyers, transitioning current homeowners, self-employed professionals, and relocating families-especially those who need an alternative to today's rigid mortgage environment.Key benefits include:* Down payments as low as 2%, with no risk of loss* Fixed monthly payments lower than a mortgage, with no annual increases* No closing costs or buyer's agent fees* Major health and safety repairs included* Recorded legal protections, such as Memorandums of Contract and Options to safeguard against title fraud* The freedom to purchase later-or not at all-without pressureCase Study: Kelly's 30-Day Equity TransformationKelly, a millennial first-time buyer in Durham, NC, had been saving for years-but the financial hurdles of buying traditionally felt impossible to overcome. She discovered Burson Home Advisors and moved from consultation to keys in just 30 days.By avoiding closing costs, buyer's agent fees, and mortgage insurance, Kelly saved over $15,000 at move-in. Every payment she makes contributes to her equity, and she now lives in a renovated, naturally lit townhome with the flexibility to purchase when the timing is right.“This program and home checked every box for me-lower costs, equity from day one, and the freedom to buy when I'm ready. I didn't think homeownership could look like this!” – Kelly, BHA clientA Policy Problem Meets a Private SolutionWhile USA Today and other analysts are right to call out the deep policy failures affecting housing access, Nielsen says families can't afford to wait for a political solution.“What we're doing isn't just a workaround. It's a smarter way forward,” she said.“We've already helped more than 100 families move into Lease-to-Own homes-including ourselves. This wealth-building model is here. It's working. And it's changing lives.”About Burson Home Advisors:Burson Home Advisors has facilitated Lease-to-Own home purchases for more than 100 families, including its founders. With active real estate licenses in Florida and North Carolina, the firm specializes in helping first-time buyers, self-employed professionals, and relocating homeowners navigate the home-buying process through innovative Lease-to-Own programs. Operating from Pinnacle Realty Advisors in Sanford, NC, Burson Home Advisors serves the Raleigh/Durham, Greensboro, and Charlotte markets, providing expert consultation, strategic negotiation, and long-term support. By offering a financially sound alternative to traditional mortgages, the firm empowers buyers to achieve homeownership faster, more affordably, and with greater wealth-building potential.

