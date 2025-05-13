The Trusted Interior Designer Of The Dutch Royal Family Sells Her Villa In Marbella For €10.8 Million

Mariska Dietz and Javier Nieto, CEO of Pure Living Properties.

Villa Las Tortugas, outdoor and swimming pool.

Villa Las Tortugas, main hall.

Dutch royal family's interior designer lists her Marbella villa for €10.8M. Sale managed by Pure Living Properties in exclusive Los Monteros Playa.

MARBELLA, MALAGA, SPAIN, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned interior designer Mariska Dietz, trusted by the Dutch royal family and a close friend of Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, has put her spectacular residence in Marbella on the market: Villa Las Tortugas. The luxury real estate agency Pure Living Properties, a specialist in the premium property market, is handling the sale of this property located in the Los Monteros Playa area, with an asking price of €10,850,000.Set on a 3,683 m2 plot, this unique estate comprises three independent properties, spacious gardens, various terraces, a sea-view swimming pool, and a gym, among other luxury features. The main villa, spread over two levels, boasts seven en-suite bedrooms, where traditional Andalusian architecture blends seamlessly with tropical design elements and high-end finishes.The interiors, spanning 1,193 m2, have been meticulously designed by Mariska Dietz herself to maximise natural light and a sense of spaciousness, creating a sophisticated and welcoming atmosphere, which she describes as her“Mediterranean dream”. Sustainable materials, such as clay walls and solar panels, reinforce the villa's commitment to efficiency without compromising on aesthetics.“Villa Las Tortugas is a work of art in itself. Every corner has been designed with clear intention, making it a truly unique property. What's more, it's extraordinarily rare to find a triple plot with three homes in one of Marbella's finest areas. This combination of exclusivity, privacy, and space positions it as one of the best opportunities on Marbella's current property market,” says Javier Nieto, CEO of Pure Living Properties.A Design with Character and SoulEvery corner of Villa Las Tortugas reflects the artistic vision and talent of Mariska Dietz, who has worked with international elites and European royalty.“When I designed this villa, my goal was for every room to tell a story and evoke emotions. It's not just a house – it's a sensory experience,” explains the interior designer, who also designed a mansion in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, purchased by world-renowned singer The Weeknd.At Villa Las Tortugas, the outdoor spaces have been designed to seamlessly integrate with the Mediterranean surroundings. The central courtyard, open and covered terraces, and private pool with open-concept bar create a unique atmosphere, especially crafted to enjoy Marbella's year-round sunshine.Inside, the designer plays with unexpected textures and shapes, combining pieces from different eras and origins.“I always try to bring a touch of humour and a relaxed feel to every space. Interiors that are too serious lose their soul,” she says. The main living room blends sculptural elements with vintage furniture, bamboo lighting, and abstract art, while the master bedroom, featuring a canopy bed and sand-toned textiles, evokes a deep sense of calm. With steady appreciation and a prime location, Los Monteros – one of Marbella's earliest luxury residential areas – stands out as one of the best places to invest in the city in 2025.According to Pure Living Properties, a real estate agency specialising in premium areas, demand has been steadily increasing, while supply remains limited, particularly in the Los Monteros Playa area, resulting in significant price growth in recent years.Data from Idealista indicates that property prices in the area have seen a monthly increase of +1.3% and a quarterly rise of +3.9% - one of the highest in Marbella during this period - bringing the average price to €4,687/m2. This highlights the strength of demand and the vibrancy of the local market. Furthermore, its strategic location just 10 minutes from Marbella centre and 40 minutes from Málaga International Airport makes it a highly attractive option for both buyers and investors.“Los Monteros is one of the areas with the greatest growth potential in Marbella. Its exclusivity, privacy, and strategic location have made it a hotspot for high-level investments. Demand over the past year has grown exponentially, and forecasts indicate that it will continue to strengthen its position as a key area in the luxury real estate market. Moreover, supply here is very limited, so each property for sale is a rare opportunity,” says Nieto.One of the Most Exclusive Investments in East MarbellaLos Monteros Playa is one of Marbella's most privileged and discreet areas, chosen by those seeking tranquillity, security, and direct beach access. In recent years, East Marbella has experienced sustained growth in demand for luxury properties, solidifying its status as one of the areas with the highest potential for appreciation.“This villa represents the best of luxury design and Marbella exclusivity. Its combination of privacy, high-quality architecture, and an unbeatable location make it one of the standout properties on today's market,” says the CEO of Pure Living Properties.The appeal of Los Monteros has not gone unnoticed by major players in the hospitality and real estate industries. The reopening of the iconic Hotel Los Monteros under the Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants brand in March 2025 marked a new milestone for the area, further cementing its reputation as a top destination for international investors. Interest from investors in the United States, the Middle East, and Europe has grown significantly in recent years. As a result, growth in Los Monteros has outpaced other areas in East Marbella, making it a safe bet for those seeking a high-return, appreciating property asset.About Pure Living PropertiesPure Living Properties is a luxury real estate agency located in the heart of Marbella's Golden Mile, within the prestigious Hotel Puente Romano. With an impressive track record in the sale and rental of high-end properties, its international team and exclusive portfolio have positioned the agency as a market leader in Marbella's premium real estate sector.Pure Living Properties is distinguished by its bespoke service, tailored to meet the needs of a demanding clientele seeking properties in the most exclusive locations on the Costa del Sol.

Carmen Durán

CARMEN DURÁN COMUNICACIÓN

+34 696 92 97 45

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.