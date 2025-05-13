Alpha Omega Welcomes Eric Laychock As New Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With over 15 years of federal experience, Laychock is well known for introducing new technologies and capabilities and scaling them across teams and organizations. In his almost 13 years at KPMG, most recently as a Managing Director, he played a crucial role in helping grow its overall federal business to $500+ million and held key positions including leadership within the Federal Healthcare practice and oversight of the Federal Workday portfolio.

Laychock's arrival comes at a strategically significant time, coinciding with Alpha Omega's January 2025 acquisitions of Macro Solutions LLC and SeKON LLC. In his new role, Laychock will manage profit and loss (P&L) across all Business Units and Customer Success functions, aligning teams for stronger integration, elevated service delivery, people-centric focus, and sustained growth and scalability. Laychock brings a wealth of experience in managing P&L across complex portfolios, consistently driving sustainable growth and operational efficiency. His strategic oversight and financial discipline have enabled the ability to scale, while maintaining fiscal responsibility. At Alpha Omega, Laychock will be instrumental in ensuring that business units align with enterprise goals, delivering measurable outcomes, and optimizing performance across contracts and programs. His leadership reflects a deep understanding of both top-line expansion and bottom-line accountability-core to Alpha Omega's mission of building a resilient, high-growth enterprise.

"Eric is a change leader who doesn't wait to see how markets evolve; he takes an active role in making them work to the customers' advantage," said Gautam Ijoor, CEO and founder of Alpha Omega. "Alpha Omega's mission is to ensure our nation's continued global leadership; delivering precise and innovative AI-driven solutions to streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and reduce risk for our federal customers. In addition to overseeing all company operations, Eric will apply his experience and acumen to further refine operations supporting our strategic expansion, as well as providing oversight of the DELTA AI code modernization Business Unit and the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Business Unit. I look forward to Eric's contributions to our growth and mission-success of our customers. His stewardship will strengthen our foundation as we scale with intention, investing in the future, while delivering on today's commitments."

"Alpha Omega is at the forefront of shaping markets to enable its federal customers to accomplish their missions more quickly, efficiently, and effectively," Laychock said. "Some of my favorite successes come from scaling teams, capabilities, and processes – the rewards of working hard, working smart, and engaging with people. My job is to manage the business and make life easier for employees and customers alike, while driving value through delivery and purpose. Alpha Omega's culture of supporting its people at work and at home is a key enabler behind its growth to a $220+ million company, and I look forward to leveraging it in pursuit of new achievements for the company and customers alike."

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA: Alpha Omega delivers mission-focused solutions to ensure our nation's continued global leadership. We accelerate transformation and operational efficiency via applied expertise in digital modernization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, designing and delivering enterprise solutions in support of National Security, Federal Financial, Health, and Space and Science missions. Our agency partners rely on Alpha Omega to modernize and future-proof legacy systems and enhance operational resilience, delivering on our purpose to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of future generations.

