Abaxx To Launch Singapore Gold Kilobar Futures And Physically-Allocated Gold Pool On June 12, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (CBOE:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“” or the“”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, indirect majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd. (“”), the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually,“” and“”), and producer of the SmarterMarketsTM Podcast, today announced that it will be expanding its product suite to include precious metals with the launch of Gold kilobar futures on June 12, 2025.

Abaxx Singapore Gold Futures are purpose-built for the needs of Asia's physical bullion trade, reflecting the region's preferred kilobar format and supporting more accurate pricing by aligning futures settlement with physical market practices. The contract is designed to provide a globally accessible, regionally anchored benchmark that supports effective price discovery, reliable hedging, and physical delivery in one of the world's leading gold trading hubs. Abaxx's Gold Singapore Futures contract is a US dollar-denominated, kilobar-sized, physically-deliverable product, with delivery into approved vaults in Singapore.

“Gold is one of the few assets trusted across all borders, yet its market infrastructure hasn't kept pace with how and where it's traded,” said Abaxx Founder, Josh Crumb.“By aligning physically-deliverable futures with the kilobar format and delivery location preferred by Asia's bullion market, we're eliminating structural mismatches that have long distorted pricing and impeded risk management. This contract reflects the way gold actually moves through the global system, and delivers the tools needed to hedge and settle accordingly.”

Introducing Abaxx Spot

Abaxx is also preparing to launch Abaxx Spot1, a new physically-allocated (through the undivided interest structure) gold trading platform in Singapore. The platform is designed to align spot and futures gold markets in the same location, facilitate secure physical trading and efficient OTC transfer of kilobars, and aims to enhance market access and transparency through direct participation in a pre-funded central limit order book (CLOB).

Initial services for Abaxx Spot will begin on June 12, 2025. Abaxx Spot is designed to allow participants to complete delivery obligations for Abaxx Exchange's gold futures contracts, with the goal of establishing a more integrated and smarter infrastructure for gold markets.

1Abaxx Spot Pte. Ltd. is a registered dealer under the Precious Stones and Precious Metals (Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing) Act 2019 (PSPM Act), and is exempted from holding a spot commodities brokers license under the Commodity Trading Act 1992. Abaxx Spot Pte. Ltd. is not regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a financial institution, but operates in compliance with the regulatory framework established by the PSPM Act.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transition.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the indirect majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, and the parent company of wholly owned subsidiary Abaxx Spot Pte. Ltd., the operator of Abaxx Spot.

Abaxx Exchange delivers the market infrastructure critical to the shift toward an electrified, low-carbon economy through centrally-cleared, physically-deliverable futures contracts in LNG, carbon, battery materials, and precious metals, meeting the commercial needs of today's commodity markets and establishing the next generation of global benchmarks.

For more information, visit abaxx.tech | | | |

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Steve Fray, CFO

Tel: +1 647-490-1590

Media and investor inquiries:

Abaxx Technologies Inc.

Investor Relations Team

Tel: +1 246 271 0082

E-mail: ...

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain“forward-looking statements” which do not consist of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Abaxx's future plans, objectives, or goals, including words to the effect that Abaxx expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as“seeking”,“should”,“intend”,“predict”,“potential”,“believes”,“anticipates”,“expects”,“estimates”,“may”,“could”,“would”,“will”,“continue”,“plan” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Since forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Abaxx, Abaxx does not provide any assurance that actual results will meet respective management expectations. Risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information related to Abaxx in this press release includes, but is not limited to: Abaxx's objectives, goals or future plans; completion and timing of the launch of its gold contracts; benefits of the introduction of its gold contracts; introduction of new precious metals products; and positive impacts from the growth of global precious metal demand. Such factors impacting forward-looking information include, among others: risks relating to the global economic climate; dilution; Abaxx's limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for Abaxx to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on Abaxx and the industry; acquiring and maintaining regulatory approvals for Abaxx's products and operations; the ability to list Abaxx's securities on stock exchanges in a timely fashion or at all; network security risks; the ability of Abaxx to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. In addition, particular factors which could impact future results of the business of Abaxx include but are not limited to: operations in foreign jurisdictions; protection of intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk; clearinghouse risk; malicious actor risks; third- party software license risk; system failure risk; risk of technological change; dependence of technical infrastructure; and changes in the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labor and international travel and supply chains, and the risk factors identified in the Company's most recent management discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx's normal course of business.

Abaxx cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Abaxx has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Abaxx as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Abaxx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. Cboe Canada does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.