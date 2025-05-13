403
Asquare Parts Inc. Expands Capabilities With Launch Of Casting Services
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Wilmington, North Carolina, 13 May 2025 – Asquare Parts Inc., one of the foremost providers of precision plastic injection molding services, is pleased to announce the introduction of a new service for metal casting, which will expand its capabilities to serve the increasing demand from clients in automotive, industrial, and consumer areas.
Along with previously offered plastic component manufacturing services, Asquare Parts Inc. now aims to position itself as a single-source vendor for both plastic and metal parts manufacturing by maintaining the industry reputation for quality, precision, performance, and unrivaled customer satisfaction.
“'Launching our metal casting division is an important step for Asquare,” Said Rahul Kochhar, CEO of Asquare Parts Inc.“We are proud to serve our customers' needs by integrating robust metal casting solutions that are scalable, cost-effective, and add value to our service portfolio."
Asquare Metal Casting services include the following:
Sand Casting, Die Casting, Investment Casting.
Various alloys, both ferrous and non-ferrous, aluminum, steel and iron, as well as brass.
Rapid prototyping alongside full-scale production runs.
Tooling, mold making, secondary machining, all done in-house.
ISO-certified quality control and process flows.
Further, the service caters for customers who appreciate highly complex intricate geometries, high-strength components such as automotive engines and industrial housings.
Creating Customer Value
Asquare Parts Inc. leverages the new metal casting capabilities alongside its well-established plastic injection molding services to offer customers:
Complete Integrated manufacturing services
Lowered lead time and logistics planning
Single point vendor management for metals and plastics
Engineering assistance throughout the entire production cycle
Serving Targeted Markets
Asquare's metal casting services are best suited to serve the industries which require precision engineering, high durability, and reliability such as:
Automotive – engine brackets, transmission housings, suspension components
Industrial Equipment – gearbox casings, pump housings, machine bases
Consumer Products – cookware, furniture, intricately crafted components
Electronics & Energy – heat dissipaters, casings, electrical connectors
About Asquare Parts Inc.
Established in 1965, Asquare Parts Inc. is an industry leader in precision plastic injection molding services and has recently launched a metal casting division as part of its innovative vision to keep Asquare expanding and evolving as a reliable partner providing comprehensive manufacturing services.
To Media Relations or Customer Testimonials, Reach Out to:
Mark Smith
Marketing & Communications
Asquare Parts Inc.
+1(346) 2146349
???? ...
????

