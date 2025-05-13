Renowned Rehabilitation Counselor Vita Oyler Inducted Into The International Order Of Fantastic Professionals

Vita Oyler

International Order of Fantastic Professionals

- Dr. Allen LyckaEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vita Oyler, M.S., is a dedicated rehabilitation counselor specializing in chronic pain management, with over 35 years of experience. She has held key leadership positions, including Vice President of the Disability Resources Agency for Independent Living (DRAIL) in Modesto, California, where she was honored as Employee of the Year by Stanislaus County for her commitment to empowering individuals with disabilities. She also served as Director at Crawford Health and Rehabilitation in Stockton, California.Motivated by her own experience being diagnosed with Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (RSD) Syndrome (first documented during the Civil War) following a minor foot injury, Vita penned Got Pain? Now What? as a guide to help others develop essential skills for managing chronic pain. She lives by a philosophy centered on setting goals, maintaining a positive and grateful mindset, having faith, finding joy in laughter, pacing daily activities, eating well, and ultimately learning to enjoy life despite pain.The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is excited to bring Vita Oyler into the IOFP membership, as her dedication to helping others lead their best life despite pain is remarkable. Her mindset of discovery brings a level of leadership that lends itself to innovation, part of the organization's mission.“I am honored to be a part of IOFP and the recipient of the Empowered Woman Resilience Award of the Year 2025,” said Vita Oyler.“I look forward to collaborating with like-minded professionals in creating programs designed to help others, in essence creating 'movements' together.”Vita created a community event called Disability Awareness Day, which brings together the community to where they can navigate resources available for those with disabilities, developed by chronic pain. The event creates a tradeshow environment designed to help people navigate their way to a life worth living.“We were amazed by Vita's story, her vision, accomplishments, and contributions in the chronic pain community,” said Dr. Allen Lycka , President and CEO of the IOFP.“Recognizing her not only as a new member, but awarding her the Empowered Woman Resilience Award 2025 truly makes her a valued part of our movement to bring together icons changing the world.”Through her advocacy, education, and personal experience, Vita Oyler inspires others to reclaim their lives, proving that a fulfilling and joyful life is possible, even with chronic pain. Her insights have been featured in iPain Magazine, multiple interviews on The Frankie Boyer Show, and on the television program Weekly, in Modesto, California, where she shares her expertise on living with chronic pain.About The IOFP:The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is a premier global community of forward-thinking leaders united by a passion for excellence, meaningful collaboration, and driving transformative change. Representing a wide range of industries, IOFP members are dedicated to innovation, impactful leadership, and tackling the world's most pressing challenges. Learn more at .For more information Vita Oyler or IOFP initiatives, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: ...Media inquiries contact:Lynette HoyEmail: ... or ...

